Logitech Prime Day Deals Are Lit: 33% Off G502 X Plus Gaming Mouse & Much More





Some of the best times to upgrade your arsenal of gaming hardware include the holiday shopping season when Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals abound, and during Amazon's Prime Day event , which is currently underway. Need a new gaming mouse? How about a keyboard or headset? You're in luck, as Logitech has marked down a whole bunch of peripherals for Prime Day.





Logitech's G502 X Wireless Gaming Mouse. It's on sale for $119.99 at Amazon (save 33%) and sure, it's still not cheap. But it is $62 below the MSRP and also now flirting with an all-time low price. The only time it was cheaper was when it briefly dipped to $111.98 a few months ago. One of those markdowns happens to be a chunky discount on my daily driver,. It's on sale forand sure, it's still not cheap. But it is $62 below the MSRP and also now flirting with an all-time low price. The only time it was cheaper was when it briefly dipped to $111.98 a few months ago.





G502 X Plus Wireless in white for $114.99 on Amazon (save 36%). Yep, it's actually a little cheaper than the black version right now. reviewed this mouse a few years ago and continue to use it. Not only that, but I purchased a second one to use with my laptop, the Millenium Falcon Edition. That themed version is not available, but if you like the white colorway, you can get thefor. Yep, it's actually a little cheaper than the black version right now.





Though it's a few years old now, the G502 X Plus is a still very much a premium rodent. It features Logitech's excellent Hero 25K sensor, optical Omron switches, customizable RGB lighting, a dual-mode scroll wheel (I absolutely LOVE the free-spinning capability), nine programmable buttons, and the ability to pair two Lightspeed devices to a single 2.4GHz dongle (included). Simply put, this a great high-end mouse.









G502 X Wired in white is on sale for $54.99 (save 45%) and so is the black variant. The non-RGB modelalso comes in wired form (non-Plus), and guess what? Yep, those are on sale as well. Theis on sale forand so is the













G213 Prodigy that is on sale for $47.48 at Amazon (save 21%). This is an affordable plank even at the full MSRP, but it borders on being cheap with this Prime Day discount in effect. Logitech is also serving up deals on a bunch of keyboard, including thethat is on sale for. This is an affordable plank even at the full MSRP, but it borders on being cheap with this Prime Day discount in effect.





The G213 Prodigy is a full-size keyboard that fits within Logitech's Lightsync RGB family. It's also spill resistant, features dedicated multimedia keys, it has an integrated palm wrest and adjustable feet, and tactile keys wrapped in a slim profile. Not a bad roundup of features for what qualifies as a mostly-budget keyboard.





Check out these other Logitech deals...







