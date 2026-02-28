Logitech PC Peripheral Blowout Sale Slashes Prices Up To 50% Off





Woot, the dedicated deals site that Amazon acquired way back in 2010 for a cool $110 million, is having a big sale on a range of Logitech peripherals, including discounts on keyboards, mice, headsets, speaker systems, and more. There are deals on over a dozen items, with savings going all the way up to 50% off, depending on the item. Let's dig in.

Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone Is 50% Off













The version offered at Woot is the same and yes, it's brand new (read: not refurbished). The Yeti is a cost-effective multi-pattern USB microphone with Blue VO!CE filters and effects. Polar patterns include cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo.





There is a gain control knob on the front of the mic to adjust its sensitivity, and an internal shock mount to protect the triple capsule array. It's ready to use out of the box, or you can pair it with certain accessories to level up your streams, such as a desktop boom arm.

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel And Floor Pedals Is 45% Off









Logitech's G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals in your living room (or wherever you placing sims) for $164.99 at Woot (45% off, save $135). For you racing simulation fans with a perpetual need for speed, you can parkin your living room (or wherever you placing sims) for





The G29 setup is compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3 consoles, and despite having a PlayStation logo, it also works on the PC platform. No matter where you play, you get access to dual-motor force feedback, a hand-stitched leather wheel, and adjustable floor pedals with a pressure-sensitive nonlinear brake.





There are also wheel-mounted controls, which as you can see in the image above includes a D-Pad, several buttons, a 24-point selection dial, and paddle shifters. In addition, there is LED light strip above the center of the wheel that can guide you to shifting up and down at the right time.





Here are some more Logitech peripherals that are on sale...