Logitech MX Ink Arrives For Precise Creation On Meta Quest Headsets





“For over four decades, Logitech has shown the way with software-enabled, hardware solutions crafted to provide people the freedom and precise control they need to express themselves, connecting them to the digital world,” remarked Vadim Kogan, Head of AR/VR at Logitech.





“The new Logitech MX Ink is a stylus that seamlessly transitions from 2D to 3D spaces, offering the familiarity of a 2D stylus with the tracking accuracy expected by Meta Quest users in MR. Meta has been incredible to work with, and their MR expertise combined with our user experience and comfort knowledge helps us bridge the gap between traditional tools and the immersive digital world," Kogan added.





Logitech MX Ink stylus, MX Ink Well, and MX Mat.