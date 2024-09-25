CATEGORIES
Logitech's MX Creative Console Is Like A Stream Deck For Photography Buffs

by Aaron LeongWednesday, September 25, 2024, 10:11 AM EDT
Computing peripheral giant Logitech has launched the MX Creative Console, a control panel package that includes a nine-button keypad and a separate control pad with an analog dial, roller wheel, and even more buttons. In an interesting twist on the genre, Logitech's offering only supports Adobe's Creative Suite. Would this strategy be enough to make a splash alongside more established competition like Elgato and Loupedeck?


Visual media creators love, well, creating but oftentimes dread repetitive workflows, so any desktop peripherals like Creative's new MX Creative Console that promise to automate and streamline tasks are definitely welcomed. With the new MX Creative Console, the company is pushing for deep, exclusive Adobe integration with tailored plugins for Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition, and Illustrator.

Breaking it down further, the control panel consists of two units: firstly, there's a dial pad with a large analog dial and smaller roller wheel that users can define for things like volume control, zooming or scrubbing (doesn't seem to have haptics, though). There are four additional buttons that can be customized for functions like redo/undo, mute, etc.

Secondly, there's the keypad that has nine dynamic LCD display keys that can be set up to launch apps and then control functions within the launched app. With the two left-right page buttons at the bottom, up to 15 pages worth of functions can be assigned.

Of course, all the buttons on the device can be customized via the Logi Options+ software. Both PC and Mac are supported, with the dialpad connecting wirelessly through Bluetooth or the Logitech Bolt dongle ($15 extra), while the keypad connects via USB-C. 

Now, some may see the MX Creative Console's focus on being an Adobe-centric controller as limiting, but having something specifically designed around Adobe products may be a good thing. While other editing controllers such as the Stream Deck, Tourbox Elite, and Loupedecks (now owned by Creative, ironically) are equally customizable to handle Adobe functions, they tend to require a decent learning curve to even get started. Creative's implementation seems more straightforward in terms of  quickly creating profiles and assigning functions.

Logitech plans to ship MX Creative Console orders beginning October 14, with preorders open today for $200 in black or white colorways.
Tags:  Logitech, adobe-photoshop, premiere-pro, stream-deck
