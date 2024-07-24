Adobe Unveils New Generative AI Features To Supercharge Illustrator And Photoshop





In order to speed up creative workflows, Adobe has introduced new tools, including an all-new Generative Shape Fill (beta) that will empower designers to quickly add detailed vectors to shapes by entering text prompts directly in the Contextual Taskbar.





The new tool is powered by the latest Firefly Vector model (beta) which is said to support creators with additional power, speed, and precision. Additional innovations within Illustrator include the Dimension Tool, Mockup (beta), Contextual Taskbar, Retype, enhanced selection tools, Text to Pattern, Style Reference and other workflow enhancements.