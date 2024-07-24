Adobe Unveils New Generative AI Features To Supercharge Illustrator And Photoshop
Adobe has unleashed powerful new innovations in its Illustrator and Photoshop programs to help creatives unlock new design possibilities. The company touts the new innovations as being able to accelerate creative workflows, save time, and empower designers to realize their visions faster.
The last couple of months have not been easy for Adobe, as the company had to backtrack on an AI training policy update after it created an angry backlash among its customers. Adobe is also facing an FTC lawsuit accusing it of trapping its customers with hidden fees if they attempt to cancel a subscription too early. Even with all the drama, however, Adobe remains hard at work delivering new and innovative features to its catalogue of applications, like the newest additions to Illustrator and Photoshop.
“The most creative people across illustration, design, photography and beyond trust Adobe’s tools to deliver the most innovative features to maximize productivity and accelerate workflows across ideation, design and production,” remarked Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe. “Adobe’s new innovations in Illustrator and Photoshop are built directly into designers’ existing workflows, offering new ways to create and helping them to work faster and focus on what they do best - drawing, designing and bringing their creative visions to life.”
In order to speed up creative workflows, Adobe has introduced new tools, including an all-new Generative Shape Fill (beta) that will empower designers to quickly add detailed vectors to shapes by entering text prompts directly in the Contextual Taskbar.
The new tool is powered by the latest Firefly Vector model (beta) which is said to support creators with additional power, speed, and precision. Additional innovations within Illustrator include the Dimension Tool, Mockup (beta), Contextual Taskbar, Retype, enhanced selection tools, Text to Pattern, Style Reference and other workflow enhancements.
In terms of Photoshop innovations, the company announced new intuitive features that will speed up core creative workflows and streamline repetitive tasks with the Selection Tool Brush, Adjustment Tool Brush, as well as enhancements to the Type Tool and Contextual Taskbar. Adobe remarked these new tools will “unlock new levels of productivity, precision and control when selecting, compositing, adjusting images and working with type.” The company also introduced new ways to ideate with Generate Image, which is powered by Adobe’s Firefly 3 Model.
All the new features are available to try now within Adobe’s Illustrator and Photoshop applications.