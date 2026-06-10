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Logitech Mobi Fold Travel Mouse With On-Device AI Folds Shut Like A Flip Phone

by Paul LillyWednesday, June 10, 2026, 10:03 AM EDT
Logitech Mobi Fold mouse folded in a hand.
It's almost a given that any new product announcement these days is going to tout some form of artificial intelligence wizardry (including gaming PCs), and Logitech's new $79.99 Mobi Fold mouse is no exception. However, the bigger emphasis is on the rodent's clamshell folding design. Built for road warriors, the Mobil Fold is Logitech's first foldable mouse, and the only one that we are aware of that folds like a flip phone akin to something like the Moto Razr Ultra.

Logitech is not completely reinventing the mouse as there is at least one other rodent—the origami-inspired myAir.0 OriMouse—that bucks traditional design blueprints for a more portable friendly form factor. However, Logitech is a major brand that has a better shot at popularizing a unique take on one of the traditional staples of computing. The question is, do consumers really want a folding mouse?

According to Logitech, 72% of professionals own a mouse while only 26% actually use one while working in public. Logitech attributes the disparity to the "bulk and friction" of a traditional peripherals that do not fit into a pocket or are too heavy for bag. That's where the Mobi Fold comes in.


"For a long time, people have left their mice behind simply because they were a hassle to carry around, not because they didn't want to use one," said Joseph Mingori, VP and General Manager at Logitech. "With Mobi Fold, we have engineered a frictionless transition between the dedicated desk and working on the move. By delivering a comfortable, productive experience that collapses to nearly half its size—and reduces muscle strain by 22% compared to a laptop trackpad—we ensure a professional setup is a constant, not a compromise."

Logitech's other pitch is that the Mobi Fold's design reduces muscle strain by 22% compared to using a trackpad.

Beyond the compact and unique form factor, the Mobi Fold is built around a PAW3222 optical sensor with a 400-4,000 DPI range that is adjustable in 100 DPI increments. It also features four buttons, two of which are programmable, and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) connectivity. You can pair up to three devices, with support for Windows 10 or later, macOS 12 or later, iPadOS 15 or later, ChromeOS, Android 12 or later, and Linux. It's also compatible with Logitech's Logi Bolt USB receivers, though it's not included.

Logitech Mobi Fold being put into a back pants pocket.

While the Mobi Fold lacks a physical scroll wheel, it utilizes a touch panel with adaptive scrolling. That is where the "on-device AI model" claim comes into play, as Logitech says it leverages AI to thwart unintentional clicks when folding.

A rechargeable 100mAh battery provides up to 32 days of battery life via Bluetooth or 33 days with a Logi Bolt USB receiver, Logitech says.

Logitech Mobi Fold in graphite and unfolded.

The Mobil Fold is available now direct from Logiech in Lilac, Graphite, Off White, and Sand colorways.
Tags:  Mouse, Logitech, peripherals, (NASDAQ:LOGI), mobi fold
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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