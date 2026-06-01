CATEGORIES
home News

MSI MEG Vision X2 AI+ Gaming PC Puts An AI Voice Assistant In A Holostage Display

by Alan VelascoMonday, June 01, 2026, 02:30 PM EDT
msi meg vision x2 ai hero
This year’s Computex is in full swing and as expected AI is playing a dominant role in the announcements, with companies looking to stand out by implementing neural networks in unique ways. MSI is hoping that it has found a winning formula by turning its lovable mascot Lucky into an AI agent as part of the MEG Vision X2 AI⁺, which the company touts as “the world’s first gaming desktop with agentic AI companion.”

The MEG Vision X2 AI⁺ will certainly stand out from the pack thanks to what MSI calls an "AI Holostage," which is a cylindrical section at the front of the case where users will be able to see the included LuckyClaw local AI companion. Lucky has had several looks over the years, and the cute dragon will have a new one with its first foray as an AI companion, where its usual dragon claws are replaced with golden lobster claws in a nod to the OpenClaw agentic AI framework upon which LuckyClaw is based.

msi meg vision x2 ai body

MSI envisions this fresh design will set a new standard in the way users interact with their PCs, “by transforming the gaming PC from a passive device into a living, interactive presence.” This means giving users the ability to use natural-language speech comamnds to handle tasks such as changing monitor settings, switching between performance profiles, and managing RGB lighting. Additionally, LuckyClaw should become more capable with future software updates.

Users won’t just be limited to having Lucky appear as the AI companion’s avatar, either. MSI says that the AI Holostage will be compatible with third-party options. This will undoubtedly be a popular choice for fans of digital characters that have been around the internet for years now, including Japanese Vocaloid Hatsune Miku.

Unfortunately, MSI didn’t reveal much about what’s going to be under the hood of the MEG Vision X2 AI⁺. However, we do know that it’ll be a gaming PC powered by an Intel CPU and NVIDIA GPU. We can assume the specifications will be reasonably beefy given the emphasis on local AI, which is notoriously demanding, and also given the high-end MEG branding. Unfortunately, MSI didn't share a release date or even when we will find out more details. Hopefully LuckyClaw isn't just a showroom gimmick, because it looks pretty cool.
Tags:  MSI, Desktop, AI, computex2026
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use