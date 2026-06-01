MSI MEG Vision X2 AI+ Gaming PC Puts An AI Voice Assistant In A Holostage Display
The MEG Vision X2 AI⁺ will certainly stand out from the pack thanks to what MSI calls an "AI Holostage," which is a cylindrical section at the front of the case where users will be able to see the included LuckyClaw local AI companion. Lucky has had several looks over the years, and the cute dragon will have a new one with its first foray as an AI companion, where its usual dragon claws are replaced with golden lobster claws in a nod to the OpenClaw agentic AI framework upon which LuckyClaw is based.
MSI envisions this fresh design will set a new standard in the way users interact with their PCs, “by transforming the gaming PC from a passive device into a living, interactive presence.” This means giving users the ability to use natural-language speech comamnds to handle tasks such as changing monitor settings, switching between performance profiles, and managing RGB lighting. Additionally, LuckyClaw should become more capable with future software updates.
Users won’t just be limited to having Lucky appear as the AI companion’s avatar, either. MSI says that the AI Holostage will be compatible with third-party options. This will undoubtedly be a popular choice for fans of digital characters that have been around the internet for years now, including Japanese Vocaloid Hatsune Miku.
Unfortunately, MSI didn’t reveal much about what’s going to be under the hood of the MEG Vision X2 AI⁺. However, we do know that it’ll be a gaming PC powered by an Intel CPU and NVIDIA GPU. We can assume the specifications will be reasonably beefy given the emphasis on local AI, which is notoriously demanding, and also given the high-end MEG branding. Unfortunately, MSI didn't share a release date or even when we will find out more details. Hopefully LuckyClaw isn't just a showroom gimmick, because it looks pretty cool.