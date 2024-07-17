Logitech G502 Mouse Is 49% Off And More Great PC Gaming Hardware Deals





There is still time to bag yourself a Prime Day deal, and perhaps you already did on the heels of us posting a roundup of discounted gaming desktops as well as gaming laptop bargains (among other things). If that's the case, you should consider fleshing out your new system with peripherals and other hardware. Now is the time to strike.





Logitech's G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, which is on sale for $75.99 at Amazon (49% off MSRP). This doesn't usually sell for the full list price, but even so, this is the lowest it's ever been—prior to Prime Day, it was commanding around $90.





This is the mouse that preceded the G502 X Plus we reviewed last October. It's quite a bit cheaper but nearly every bit as awesome with the same Hero 25K sensor and free-spinning scroll wheel (there's a toggle to have it scroll in steps if you prefer). And unlike the newer model, the G502 features an adjustable weight and balance system with six included weights.





G502 X Plus is on sale for $123.49 (23% off). Even better (and nerdier), the Logitech G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon Edition is marked down to $113.99 (29% off).

That said, if you must have the latest variant, the. Even better (and nerdier), theis marked down to













APC UPS 1500VA Sine Wave model that's on sale for $229.99 at Amazon (19% off). UPS backups are not glamorous and they won't make your PC run faster, but they can save your bacon if there's a nasty power surge and/or power outage. One upgrade to your battlestation that we can't stress enough is to invest in a battery backup, like thismodel that's on sale for. UPS backups are not glamorous and they won't make your PC run faster, but they can save your bacon if there's a nasty power surge and/or power outage.





Going with a 1500VA model is sufficient for a high-end gaming PC, giving you enough time to safely shut down your system if the power goes out. It features six outlets with both surge protection and battery backup (enough to plug in your desktop, monitor, cable modem, router, and two other items) and four more outlets with surge protection only.





Speaking from experience, a UPS backup is one of the most important items to invest in to protect your PC hardware (and avoid losing work).













TP-Link AXE5400 model that's discounted to $139.99 (30% off) fits the bill. It's never been cheaper than it is right now, and is a great overall value for what you're getting. It's also important to have a good wireless router at the heart of your setup, and thismodel that'sfits the bill. It's never been cheaper than it is right now, and is a great overall value for what you're getting.





To that end, this is a Wi-Fi 6E model. Yes, we're starting to see some Wi-Fi 7 models get released, though they're comparatively expensive for the most part. A Wi-Fi 6E is still a solid choice that will serve your needs for several years.





In this case, you're looking a tri-band unit that supports speeds of up to 2,402Mbps on the 6GHz band, up to 2,402Mbps on the 5GHz band, and up to 574Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. It also features four 1Gbps LAN ports for wired connections, a USB 3.0 port, and six antennas.





