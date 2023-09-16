Linux Mesa Drivers Tip Intel's Arc Battlemage GPU Draws Near





It would seem work is also progressing on Intel's next-generation GPUs , as well. We haven't heard an official peep from Intel about its "Battlemage" GPU yet, but we know the "Xe2" architecture upon which it will be based is also slated to show up in the company's Lunar Lake processors that are expected to come after Arrow Lake, likely in 2025.





Likely in preparation for those CPUs' integrated graphics, Intel has started working on Xe2 support in its open-source Linux Mesa drivers. We know that because the developers have said so. Buried in the commits for a merge to Mesa titled "intel/genxml: Support importing, which cuts the overall xml file size almost in half" is a single commit named "Start Xe2 support."



