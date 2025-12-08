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Linux Creator Linus Torvalds Defending Windows BSODs Wasn't On Our Bingo Card

by Chris HarperMonday, December 08, 2025, 02:51 PM EDT
hero linus collab
In a collaboration video with LinusTechTips where they build his new PC, Linux creator Linus Torvalds made a surprising defense of Windows by stating that "a big percentage of those [Blue Screens of Death] are hardware not being reliable" and thus not the fault of Microsoft. It's during a section of the video where Torvalds insists upon the usage of ECC (Error-Checking Code) memory, which is especially important to him as a key developer for the open-source Linux kernel upon which other flavors of Linux, including Android variations, rely. He also decries the claims from some manufacturers that modern consumer RAM has "some" ECC built-in, which doesn't really compare to proper, dedicated ECC memory technologies.

The full 53-minute video doubles as a Linux PC build log and an in-depth interview. It's hard to overstate the importance of Linus Torvalds' contributions to technology by making and helping maintain the Linux kernel, but surprisingly he himself hasn't done much PC building in a long while.

building linus collab

The "Perfect Linux PC" Linus builds for Linus also winds up being quite the gorgeous all-around performer, leveraging a high-airflow Fractal Design Torrent E-ATX Tower case for an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9960X and Intel Arc B580 GPU. The case is highly-rated, though much larger than the average mid-tower, and we've reviewed both the CPU and GPU favorably in the past.


The full interview is sure to have entertaining insights for enthusiasts, though not all the answers will surprise you. For example, Linus Torvalds obviously prefers Android to iPhone, but also admits that only Android manufacturers send him free phones—Apple has not done him the same courtesy, apparently. He also obviously isn't much of a console gamer, but has picked up a few Nintendo and PlayStation consoles, though they're mostly for when "the kids" come over to visit.
Image Credit: LinusTechTips
Tags:  Linux, Operating systems, PC, Windows, Linus Torvalds
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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