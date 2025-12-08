Linux Creator Linus Torvalds Defending Windows BSODs Wasn't On Our Bingo Card







The "Perfect Linux PC" Linus builds for Linus also winds up being quite the gorgeous all-around performer, leveraging a high-airflow Fractal Design Torrent E-ATX Tower case for an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9960X and Intel Arc B580 GPU. The case is highly-rated, though much larger than the average mid-tower, and we've reviewed both the CPU and GPU favorably in the past.

Image Credit: LinusTechTips



The full 53-minute video doubles as a Linux PC build log and an in-depth interview. It's hard to overstate the importance of Linus Torvalds' contributions to technology by making and helping maintain the Linux kernel, but surprisingly he himself hasn't done much PC building in a long while.The full interview is sure to have entertaining insights for enthusiasts, though not all the answers will surprise you. For example, Linus Torvalds obviously prefers Android to iPhone, but also admits that only Android manufacturers send him free phones—Apple has not done him the same courtesy, apparently. He also obviously isn't much of a console gamer, but has picked up a few Nintendo and PlayStation consoles, though they're mostly for when "the kids" come over to visit.