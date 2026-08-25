LG UltraGear 25G590B Preorders Open: Native 1000Hz For $999.99

LG UltraGear 25G590B 1,000Hz gaming monitor - Image: LG

LG is bringing its blazing-fast UltraGear 25G590B gaming monitor to the United States and the most bonkers thing about it isn't even that it boasts a native 1,000Hz refresh rate . What is even more wild is that it can go even faster—up to 1,100Hz via overclocking, because hey, if you have the graphics hardware to push a 1,000Hz refresh rate, what's another 100Hz, right?





The UltraGear 25G590B made its initial debut a little over three months ago. At the time, LG was not ready to disclose pricing or availability. However, we now know it costs $999.99 (a cool grand, if you will) and is slated to ship in early September. Ahead of its release, you can preorder the monitor in the U.S. direct from LG, and those who do will get a special perk—the option to add extended coverage with a 2-year LG Premium Care plan for a buck.





LG is also sweetening the preorder offer with 5% back in MyLG rewards points, in case that is something that interests you. We're more drawn to the extended warranty offer for a mere $1. It would be even better if LG added it as a free perk, but we suppose a buck is close enough.





LG UltraGear 25G590B - Image: LG

The UltraGear 25G590B is built around a 25-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution. As such, LG is able to advertise its newest monitor as the world's first Full HD model with a 1,000Hz native refresh rate, versus existing models falling back to 720p at such a high refresh





"As the first available monitor to achieve native 1000Hz at FHD resolution right out of the box, unlike dual-mode monitors that require toggling settings to unlock peak refresh rates, it moves the technology beyond prototype-level demonstrations and lets tournament contenders train and compete under the same consistent conditions every time," LG says





Beyond the raw speed that is on tap, this is an AMD FreeSync Premium model that is also certified as being NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible. Other features include VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, 99% coverage of the sRGB color space, a height-adjustable stand that also supports tile and swivel, dual HDMI 2.1 inputs and a DisplayPort 2.1 connector, and on-device gaming AI features because what doesn't lean into AI these days?

The LG UltraGear 25G590B is available to preorder now, and if you do, be sure to add the extended coverage for a buck.