LG UltraGear 25G590B Debuts as World's First Native 1000Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor





LG claims its upcoming UltraGear 25G590B gaming monitor is the first Full HD 1080p display ever built to offer a native 1,000Hz refresh rate for a competitive edge in esports. Designed for fast first person shooter (FPS) titles, the blistering-fast display is confirmed to feature an In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel rather than a Twisted Nematic (TN) screen.





It's an important distinction, as in the past, monitor makers turned to TN panels for ultra-high refresh rates, trading image quality for raw speed capabilities. However, advances in IPS technology have gotten us to a point where a four-figure refresh rate is now possible at 1080p. Also notable is that other monitor makers have also announced 1,000Hz displays, they've all been dual-mode displays that require dropping down to 720p to hit that speed tier.





"This is a defining moment for gaming monitors," said Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "By delivering the world’s first native 1,000Hz FHD gaming monitor, LG has established a new performance benchmark for competitive gaming."





Not without caveats, you'll need one heck of a GPU to take full advantage of the 25G590B's ability to hit 1,000Hz at 1920x1080. Esport titles like Counter-Strike 2, Fortnite, and League of Legends are generally less demanding than games like Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, or Microsoft Flight Simulator, to name a few. Even so, 1,000Hz offers a ton of headroom.





Interestingly enough, LG's announcement comes just two months after Microsoft began pushing out a Windows 11 preview build supporting up to a 5,000Hz refresh rate. The folks at Blur Busters took credit for Microsoft's move, and posted a deep dive on benefits and pitfalls of ultra-high refresh rates that is worth checking out.





LG is so far keeping most other details and specs close to the vest, though it does reveal that the 25G590B is a 24.5-inch display, which it says is the "preferred size for esports environments," as it's easier to track opponents and keep track of the on-screen action for faster reaction times.





"The new UltraGear gaming monitor further enhances visual precision with Motion Blur Reduction Pro – an LG technology that makes fast-moving objects sharper and easier to track. This helps players follow rapid lateral movement with less effort, identify targets more clearly and maintain focus during intense gameplay," LG adds.





The 25G590B also features a low-reflection film that LG claims reduces glare without mucking up the colors. There's also some basic ergonomic features, including the ability to make height, swivel, and tilt adjustments. And this being 2026, the year of our AI overlords, LG is also pushing on-device AI gaming features. This consists of AI Scene Optimization, which uses AI to adjust the picture settings based on a game's genre, and AI Sound for what LG says is a more authentic spatial audio experience with clearer in-game comms.



