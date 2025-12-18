LG And Dolby Unveil First Ever FlexConnect Modular Soundbar System





Among other things, Sound Suite and Dolby Atmos FlexConnect attempt to solve the mess that is speaker placement and acoustic calibration by making the process as hands-free as possible. By utilizing built-in mics in a newer LG TV and the speakers, the system maps the room's layout and the specific location of each component. It then dynamically adjusts the audio output, frequency response, and timing for each speaker, ensuring a balanced 3D soundstage regardless of whether a speaker is tucked in a corner or placed unevenly on a bookshelf.









Accompanying the soundbar are the M7 and M5 wireless surrounds and W7 subwoofer. What's cool is that LG designed the system to be scalable. Indeed, a user's initial setup might consist of just the soundbar and two rear speakers, but FlexConnect's protocol supports up to 13.1.7 channels. This means you can continue adding M5 or M7 (or newer) units over time to build a 13-channel surround system with up to seven height channels for those overhead effects.







