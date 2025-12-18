LG And Dolby Unveil First Ever FlexConnect Modular Soundbar System

Ahead of CES 2026
, LG has officially unveiled the LG Sound Suite, an audio system that's the world’s first soundbar setup powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology that gives owners the ability to add on more components for a full 13.1.7 home theater if they so choose. We bet that it's only a matter of time when other manufacturers follow suit (we're talking to you, Sonos
).
Among other things, Sound Suite and Dolby Atmos FlexConnect attempt to solve the mess that is speaker placement and acoustic calibration by making the process as hands-free as possible. By utilizing built-in mics in a newer LG TV and the speakers, the system maps the room's layout and the specific location of each component. It then dynamically adjusts the audio output, frequency response, and timing for each speaker, ensuring a balanced 3D soundstage regardless of whether a speaker is tucked in a corner or placed unevenly on a bookshelf.
The centerpiece of LG's new lineup is the H7 soundbar because the device acts as a bridge, bringing FlexConnect capabilities to any television it is plugged into. While LG stated that its flagship 2026 TV models will have the technology built-in (with some 2025 models possibly receiving the feature via an update), the H7 soundbar ensures that users don't need to buy a brand-new screen to enjoy the benefits the LG system brings.
Accompanying the soundbar are the M7 and M5 wireless surrounds and W7 subwoofer. What's cool is that LG designed the system to be scalable. Indeed, a user's initial setup might consist of just the soundbar and two rear speakers, but FlexConnect's protocol supports up to 13.1.7 channels. This means you can continue adding M5 or M7 (or newer) units over time to build a 13-channel surround system with up to seven height channels for those overhead effects.
Sure, TCL was the first to market with FlexConnect with its Z100 speakers. LG’s entry refines the concept, bringing the technology to a much broader audience and integrating it into a more expansive ecosystem of soundbars and subwoofers. That said, why LG limits the system to a single subwoofer is interesting as large Atmos builds sound better with dual or quad subs.
Pricing and specific release dates for the Sound Suite remain under wraps
until the official showcase in Las Vegas.