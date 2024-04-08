Lexar 4TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Deal Brings Speed And Big Capacity For PCs And Consoles

One that fits the bill is the capacious. That's a lot of storage space—more than four times as much as what comes standard on the PS5—and it's on sale forright now. It's fully compatible with the PS5, and of course it works just fine a PC setup as well.

Regarding the PS5, it works with a variety of M.2 form factors. Here are the supported specs...

Interface: PCI Express Gen 4x4, M.2 NVMe SSD

Storage: 250GB to 8TB

Form Factor: 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, 22110

Width: up to 25mm

Length: 30/40/60/80/110 mm

Thickness: up to 11.25mm (up to 8.0mm from above the board, up to 2.45mm from below the board)

Seq. Read Speed: 5,500MB/s or faster recommended

5,500MB/s or faster recommended Socket Type: Socket 3 (Key M)

You can check out our guide on how to upgrade your PS5's storage , but it's a rather simple affair—just pop off the PS5's lid, remove the M.2 slot's EMI shield, install the SSD, then put it back together. When you hook the PS5 back up and turn it on, it will format the SSD.





As for the Lexar model that's on sale, it's a fast drive with rated sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,400MB/s and 6,500MB/s, respectively. That makes it one of the better values in the high-speed SSD space currently.





Silicon Power's 4TB US75 SSD for $234.99. That's not a sale price, but it is one of the lowest price tags for a PCIe 4.0 model in this same general speed class (7,000MB/s reads, 6,500MB/s writes).













For those of you who are rocking a handheld console like the ASUS ROG Ally, you're best served with an M.2 2230 form factor SSD. It just so happens that Lexar has one of those on sale as well—the 1TB Lexar Play 2230 SSD is marked down to $81.49 on Amazon (save $12.71).





It's not a ginormous savings, but it's a decent-enough price for 1TB of storage on a truncated form factor. You can also install this in handhelds like Valve's Steam Deck to make room for more games. Regarding performance, it's a PCIe Gen 4x4 model with rated sequential read speeds of up to 5,200MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,700MB/s.





