PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced Game Requirements Break Cover At 4K 60 FPS
More leaks have emerged regarding the upcoming Sony Playstation 5 Pro. Prior leaks have pointed to a console with more RAM, an overclocked mode, and an upgrade to AMD's RDNA 3 graphics architecture.
As PC gaming becomes more affordable and accessible, many console gamers are having a harder time justifying the potential investment in a new console. The dilemma has only gotten more confusing, with more and more supposed “console only” games making their way to PC, such as the recent announcement of PlayStation exclusive Ghost of Tsushima making its way to Steam soon. While all of this may sound like it leaves Sony in a precarious situation in terms of launching an upgraded version of its successful PlayStation 5 console, the Japanese-based company looks to be going all in on the PS5 Pro.
According to a report, developers hoping to earn a “PS5 Pro Enhanced” label will have to meet a specific set of requirements for their games. Sources have remarked that internally, this is being referred to as the “Trinity Enhanced” label, which made its debut following the release of the PlayStation 4 Pro. Having the “Pro Enhanced” label means a game utilizes the Pro console’s improved hardware to offer faster frame rates and higher resolutions.
Sony wants future games to offer PS5 Pro-exclusive graphics modes that will highlight the high-end hardware inside the PS5 Pro console. The leak points to new features, including PSSR to upscale resolution to 4K, a constant 60fps, and adding or increasing ray tracing effects.
In order to meet the minimum requirements and receive the “Pro Enhanced” label, developers will need to offer the following enhancements:
- Increased target resolution for titles that run a fixed resolution on the standard console.
- Increased target maximum resolution for titles that run at variable resolution on the standard console.
- Increased target frame rate for titles that target a fixed frame rate on the standard console.
- Inclusion of PS5 Pro ray tracing effects.
While Sony has not announced a launch date for the PS5 Pro, rumors suggest it will be around November at the earliest.