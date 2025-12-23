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Lenovo Yoga 7 OLED Ryzen Laptop Drops To $499 — Don't Miss This Deal

by Paul LillyTuesday, December 23, 2025, 10:44 AM EDT
Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 laptop on a light gray background.
Are you still shopping for a holiday gift? First and foremost, check out our staff picks of ho-ho-hot tech selections, then have a gander at our roundup of last minute stocking stuffer deals. Of course, it's a bit late in the game with Christmas now just two days away, but if you're shopping for yourself (or are okay with printing a picture of a gift that will arrive later) and need a new laptop, there's a killer deal available at Best Buy on a Lenovo Yoga laptop with an OLED display.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-In-1 Laptop With Ryzen And OLED Is Just $499.99!

Angled side renders of Lenovo's Yoga 7 2-in-1 laptop.

In a deal that ends on Christmas day, you can score a Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 Copilot+ laptop with OLED display for an ultra-low $499.99 at Best Buy (save $450) right now. This is easily one of the best general purpose laptop deals we've seen in a long time.

Don't take 'general purpose' to mean underwhelming, though. Just the opposite, this flexible laptop rocks a 14-inch touchscreen OLED panel with a 1920x1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, Dolby Vision support, DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Getting an OLED screen at this price point is pretty spectacular. It also underscores how OLED tech in general is becoming more affordable by the day.

If you were to pop the hood and dig around, you'd find an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Krackan Point processor flexing a 6-core/12-thread configuration consisting of three Zen 5 cores clocked at 2GHz to 4.8GHz and three Zen 5c cores clocked at 2GHz to 3.4GHz, 6MB of L2 cache, and 16MB of L3 cache. It's also equipped with an integrated Radeon 840M GPU (four cores clocked at up to 2.9GHz) and an onboard NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI muscle. The chip as a whole delivers 59 TOPS.

Elsewhere, you're looking at 16GB of fast LPDDR5X-7500 memory and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). Sure, we'd love to see 1TB of storage, but given the state of DRAM pricing these days, we'd rather see a cut made to storage than RAM.

Left and right side ports on Lenovo's Yoga 7 2-in-1 laptop.

For connectivity, you're looking at HDMI 2.1, USB-C (10Gbps, Power Delivery 3.1, DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR10), and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack on the left side, and USB-A (5Gbps), USB-C (10Gbps, Power Delivery 3.1, DisplayPort 1.4a), and a microSD card reader on the right.

Overall, this is just a nice, well-rounded laptop at a fantastic discount.

Here are some more laptop deals that are worth checking out...

Front and back renders of two ASUS TUF Gaming laptops.
Tags:  deals, Lenovo, laptop, OLED, yoga 7
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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