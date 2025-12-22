5 Last Minute Holiday Stocking Stuffer Deals For Geeks Under $100

Call it a Christmas miracle, but there's actually still time to order a gift online and have it arrive in time for the holiday. That's not the case for every product out there, but we found a bunch of great gift ideas are suitable candidates for a stocking stuffer (also check out our staff roundup of ho-ho-hot tech gifts
). And by that, we mean these selections are all small enough to fit in an actual stocking, and they're all priced under $100 to boost.
Funny Gaming And Geek Stocks Starting At $4.89
Those puppies you see above are Do Not Disturb I'm Gaming socks
available in a variety of colors, the least expensive of which is the blue and black variant for $4.89 on Amazon (30% off)
. The red and black as show run $5.99 on Amazon (14% off)
, and there are a few other options too.
While a pair of socks may not be the most exciting gift in the world, these novelty ones will make the gamer in your household smile while also keeping their feet warm during these chilly winter months. Also check out...
Apple AirTag 4-Pack Is 34% Off
You can grab an Apple AirTag 4-Pack
for $64.98 at Amazon (34% off)
, which is close to its all-time low price (just a couple of bucks off). Alternatively, a single Apple AirTag
is on sale for $24 (17% off)
. It's cheaper to buy just one, though the bundle of four is the better value, working out to $16.25 per AirTag.
Can you use that many? It depends on how many things you want to track. I hide these in my vehicles in case of theft, a lesson I learned after someone attempted to steal my motorcycle. There are also a whole bunch of accessories with places for AirTag trackers, such as wallets, pet collars, key chains, and the list goes on.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Is Just $39.99 (33% Off)
Amazon is having a *ahem* fire sale on its Fire Stick lineup and for a limited time, you can snag the Fire TV Stick 4K Max
for $39.99 (33% off)
. That's the top model in the Fire TV Stick family with the most bells and whistles and the only one with 16GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.
You get support for Dolby Vision too, along with other standard HDR formats (HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG). Dolby Atmos audio is part of the package as well, and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced.
If you don't want to spend that much on a streaming dongle, then check out Amazon's other Fire TV Stick options (just scroll down on any of the product pages for a detailed specs and features comparison)...
Score Apple's AirPods 4 For A Low $74
Note that this is the version of the AirPods 4 that doesn't come with active noise cancellation (ANC). If you don't need that feature, however, the AirPods 4 is a great option. These earbuds are built around the same H2 chip as found in the AirPods Pro 3 and it offers up amenities like personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust and water resistance (IP54), and up to 5 hours of listening time (up to 30 hours with the charging case).
Samsung P9 microSD Express Card For Switch 2 Storage Starting At 40% Off
Are you buying a gift for someone who owns (or is getting) a Nintendo Switch 2 handheld? If so, consider a microSD Express card for a storage boost. To that end, you can grab Samsung's 256GB P9
for $32.99 (40% off)
or the 512GB model for $99.99
.
It wasn't that long ago when the 512GB capacity was on sale, but that's no longer the case. While that's a bummer, the 256GB capacity card is deeply discounted and would make a thoughtful stocking stuffer for someone who owns or is getting a Switch 2, which only accepts microSD Express cards for expandable storage.