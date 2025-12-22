5 Last Minute Holiday Stocking Stuffer Deals For Geeks Under $100





Call it a Christmas miracle, but there's actually still time to order a gift online and have it arrive in time for the holiday. That's not the case for every product out there, but we found a bunch of great gift ideas are suitable candidates for a stocking stuffer (also check out our staff roundup of ho-ho-hot tech gifts ). And by that, we mean these selections are all small enough to fit in an actual stocking, and they're all priced under $100 to boost.

Funny Gaming And Geek Stocks Starting At $4.89

Do Not Disturb I'm Gaming socks available in a variety of colors, the least expensive of which is the blue and black variant for $4.89 on Amazon (30% off). The red and black as show run $5.99 on Amazon (14% off), and there are a few other options too. Those puppies you see above areavailable in a variety of colors, the least expensive of which is the blue and black variant for. The red and black as show run, and there are a few other options too.





While a pair of socks may not be the most exciting gift in the world, these novelty ones will make the gamer in your household smile while also keeping their feet warm during these chilly winter months. Also check out...

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Is 34% Off









Apple AirTag 4-Pack for $64.98 at Amazon (34% off), which is close to its all-time low price (just a couple of bucks off). Alternatively, a single Apple AirTag is on sale for $24 (17% off). It's cheaper to buy just one, though the bundle of four is the better value, working out to $16.25 per AirTag. You can grab anfor, which is close to its all-time low price (just a couple of bucks off). Alternatively, ais on. It's cheaper to buy just one, though the bundle of four is the better value, working out to $16.25 per AirTag.





Can you use that many? It depends on how many things you want to track. I hide these in my vehicles in case of theft, a lesson I learned after someone attempted to steal my motorcycle. There are also a whole bunch of accessories with places for AirTag trackers, such as wallets, pet collars, key chains, and the list goes on.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Is Just $39.99 (33% Off)









Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99 (33% off). That's the top model in the Fire TV Stick family with the most bells and whistles and the only one with 16GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Amazon is having a *ahem* fire sale on its Fire Stick lineup and for a limited time, you can snag thefor. That's the top model in the Fire TV Stick family with the most bells and whistles and the only one with 16GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.





You get support for Dolby Vision too, along with other standard HDR formats (HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG). Dolby Atmos audio is part of the package as well, and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced.





If you don't want to spend that much on a streaming dongle, then check out Amazon's other Fire TV Stick options (just scroll down on any of the product pages for a detailed specs and features comparison)...