Lenovo's Latest Yoga And IdeaPad Laptops Bring Intel-Powered AI Muscle To The Mainstream

by Aaron LeongMonday, January 08, 2024, 06:05 PM EDT
hero 06 Yoga Pro 9i
As expected, Lenovo is ringing in the new year and CES 2024 with a slew of new laptop models, including from its Yoga and IdeaPad lines, among others. Of course, with AI on everybody's lips nowadays, Lenovo laptops are endowed with some AI smarts aimed at improving productivity and efficiency.

At the top, the headlining Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (16-inch) and 9i 2-in-1 (14-inch) will showcase the Yoga Creator Zone, which allows users to "transforms text-based descriptions or even sketches into stunning visuals without complex prompts, codes, or setups. Users simply type whatever they want to see, and the system instantly creates a visual representation." Another AI feature is called Lenovo X Power that utilizes machine learning to enhance creative tasks like 3D rendering and film color correction. 

Regardless, both Pro 9s boast top specs that include the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with onboard NPUs (providing the grunt for next-gen AI experiences), stylus support as standard, and MIL-STD810-H durability rating.

The Pro 9i packs an RTX 4070 GPU, a 16-inch mini-LED 3.2K display, and six speakers, whereas the Pro 9i 2-in-1 convertible comes with a 14-inch OLED panel (up to 4K), 360-degree rotating soundbar with four Bowers & Wilkins speakers, etc. If you don't minds slightly less performance for a little more wow factor, Lenovo also has the Yoga Book 9i that is the world's first full-size dual screen (2x 13-inch) OLED laptop.
o Yoga Creator Zone offers image
generation, which transforms text-based descriptions or even sketches into stunning visuals without complex prompts,
codes, or setups. Users simply type whatever they want to see, and the system instantly creates a visual representation
14 Yoga Pro 7i
Lenovo Yoga Pro 7

Further highlight in the Yoga lineup are the Pro 7 and 7i 2-in-1 creator laptops that come with either Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processors, up to RTX 4050 GPU, and OLED 3K displays. 

09 IdeaPad 5i 2 in 1
Lenovo IdeaPad 5i

For those on tighter budgets, but still hoping for some oomph of the Pro 7 series, the IdeaPad 5 and 5i 2-in-1 might be great to add to the list. Available with Core 7 U or Ryzen 7 8845HS SoCs, bright OLED displays (up to 16:10 4K touchscreen 400 nits panels).

All of Lenovo's new laptops will be available in April 2024.

Lenovo, IdeaPad, Yoga, ces2024
