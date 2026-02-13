CATEGORIES
home News

Lenovo Reveals Ultra-Fast And Capacious 96GB LPCAMM2 Memory At 9600 MT/s

by Zak KillianFriday, February 13, 2026, 02:25 PM EDT
Let's talk memory form factors, friends. You're surely familiar with DIMMs, and SODIMMs, and maybe you've even fooled around with RDIMMs, or LRDIMMs. Well, the number of memory module formats in the computing world has exploded over the last few years. This isn't an explainer, so we won't go over all of them, but rather we'll focus on the one that is getting the most attention recently: LPCAMM2.

The image at the top comes from a Weibo post by "思考未来啊", which translates literally to "thinking about the future." This person is a product manager for Lenovo's ThinkBook line, and the image they shared depicts something they said isn't actually in mass production yet. It's a Samsung LPCAMM2 module with 96GB of LPDDR5X memory onboard, in a 2D8R×8 configuration, running at 9600 MT/s.


If you search Samsung's product catalog, you'll find no such product. The company's LPCAMM2 offerings top out at 8533 MT/s and 64GB of capacity; this beats that in both metrics. Competitor Micron does offer LPCAMM2 at 9600 MT/s; that's what Intel used for its Panther Lake demos at CES 2026. So clearly, Samsung has caught up and potentially even surpassed Micron's offerings. Of course, nearly nobody has a computer that can actually take these chips, so it's barely relevant in the here and now.

It's about to become a lot more relevant soon, though. LPCAMM2 is a memory module form factor that blends the performance characteristics of LPDDR5X memory with the modularity of SODIMMs. In essence, it's LPDDR5X RAM that you can swap out like a traditional memory module. This has all kinds of benefits, from thermals and power to performance, reliability, and sustainability. A single LPCAMM2 module is 128 bits wide, too, so you only need one to saturate the memory bus of a modern client machine.

geil lpcamm2 topbottom
Image: GeIL

If you were staring at that picture at the top and wondering how it installs onto the motherboard, it lays flat. The picture above should give you some idea of how it works. "CAMM" stands for "Compression Attached Memory Module," they screw down into place and attach to a flat connector on the board, rather than using an edge connector. This improves signal integrity, and it also allows the same cooling solution to be used for the system CPU as well as the RAM. At today's high transfer rates, RAM cooling is a real concern.

Overclockers have achieved transfer rates over 10 GT/s using standard DDR5 DIMMs, so CAMMs aren't strictly necessary to hit extreme clock rates with DDR5. Using LPCAMM2 will allow machines so-equipped to more reliably use faster memory speeds without massive overclocking, though. This will improve both AI and graphics performance. CAMM and CAMM2 memory have been implemented on shipping products in the past, but Intel's Core Ultra 300 series is among the first platforms to generally support LPCAMM2 memory, including the high speed and high capacity seen in this module.

Where the new form factor becomes critical is with next-generation LPDDR6 memory. While LPDDR6 has concessions to maintain signal integrity, transfer rates go up considerably, and that's going to mean tighter and tighter tolerances for signal integrity. LPCAMM2 has drastically improved signal quality characteristics over DIMMs and SODIMMs, so it will be well-suited to the needs of LPDDR6 when those parts start showing up—like AMD's Medusa Halo sometime next year.
Tags:  Lenovo, memory, lpcamm2
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment