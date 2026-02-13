Lenovo Reveals Ultra-Fast And Capacious 96GB LPCAMM2 Memory At 9600 MT/s
The image at the top comes from a Weibo post by "思考未来啊", which translates literally to "thinking about the future." This person is a product manager for Lenovo's ThinkBook line, and the image they shared depicts something they said isn't actually in mass production yet. It's a Samsung LPCAMM2 module with 96GB of LPDDR5X memory onboard, in a 2D8R×8 configuration, running at 9600 MT/s.
Image: 思考未来啊 on Weibo
If you search Samsung's product catalog, you'll find no such product. The company's LPCAMM2 offerings top out at 8533 MT/s and 64GB of capacity; this beats that in both metrics. Competitor Micron does offer LPCAMM2 at 9600 MT/s; that's what Intel used for its Panther Lake demos at CES 2026. So clearly, Samsung has caught up and potentially even surpassed Micron's offerings. Of course, nearly nobody has a computer that can actually take these chips, so it's barely relevant in the here and now.
It's about to become a lot more relevant soon, though. LPCAMM2 is a memory module form factor that blends the performance characteristics of LPDDR5X memory with the modularity of SODIMMs. In essence, it's LPDDR5X RAM that you can swap out like a traditional memory module. This has all kinds of benefits, from thermals and power to performance, reliability, and sustainability. A single LPCAMM2 module is 128 bits wide, too, so you only need one to saturate the memory bus of a modern client machine.
If you were staring at that picture at the top and wondering how it installs onto the motherboard, it lays flat. The picture above should give you some idea of how it works. "CAMM" stands for "Compression Attached Memory Module," they screw down into place and attach to a flat connector on the board, rather than using an edge connector. This improves signal integrity, and it also allows the same cooling solution to be used for the system CPU as well as the RAM. At today's high transfer rates, RAM cooling is a real concern.
Overclockers have achieved transfer rates over 10 GT/s using standard DDR5 DIMMs, so CAMMs aren't strictly necessary to hit extreme clock rates with DDR5. Using LPCAMM2 will allow machines so-equipped to more reliably use faster memory speeds without massive overclocking, though. This will improve both AI and graphics performance. CAMM and CAMM2 memory have been implemented on shipping products in the past, but Intel's Core Ultra 300 series is among the first platforms to generally support LPCAMM2 memory, including the high speed and high capacity seen in this module.
Where the new form factor becomes critical is with next-generation LPDDR6 memory. While LPDDR6 has concessions to maintain signal integrity, transfer rates go up considerably, and that's going to mean tighter and tighter tolerances for signal integrity. LPCAMM2 has drastically improved signal quality characteristics over DIMMs and SODIMMs, so it will be well-suited to the needs of LPDDR6 when those parts start showing up—like AMD's Medusa Halo sometime next year.