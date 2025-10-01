Crucial Unveils LPCAMM2 Memory At A Blistering 8533 MT/s For Next-Gen Laptops





Micron is taking its Crucial LPCAMM2 memory modules to new heights in terms of speed. Designed for thin, high performance laptops, LPCAMM2 (Low-Power Compression-Attached Memory Module 2) is a relatively new form factor in the realm of system RAM, and Micron's Crucial-branded modules are now available in speeds up to 8,533 MT/s.





The faster memory joins Micron's existing 7,500 MT/s Crucial LPCAMM2 LPDDR5 DRAM. Both speed tiers are available in 32GB and 64GB capacities, with Micron pitching the 8,533 MT/s memory being beneficial for the burgeoning AI market.





"Our customers are looking for upgradeable memory solutions that can keep pace with the demands of AI workloads and mobile multitasking," said Jonathan Weech, senior director of product marketing for Micron’s Commercial Products Group. "Crucial LPCAMM2 is designed to meet those needs with speed, energy efficiency and the flexibility to upgrade, all in a compact form factor."













Outside of the benefits of the sleek form factor, Crucial says its new memory solution is 1.52x faster than standard DDR5 SODIMMs operating at 5,600 MT/s.





Of course, there are faster SODIMM solutions out there, though nothing we're aware of that approaches the same speed as Micron's newest LPCAMM2 memory. Crucial, for example, offers Clocked SODIMM (CSODIMM) kits at up to 6,400 MT/s. To Micron's point, however, 5,600 MT/s is far more common for laptop memory modules.





"The modules deliver all the benefits of Micron’s leading LPDDR5X mobile memory in a form factor that is less than half the size of standard SODIMMs, enabling users to upgrade, repair and extend the life of their devices, reducing e-waste," Micron states in a press release (PDF)





Bear in mind that you'll need a system that specifically supports LPCAMM2 modules. To that end, Micron says its new memory i compatible with next-gen AI mobile workstations from Lenovo and Dell, and expects broader adoption as more laptop makers pivot to the sleeker modules.



