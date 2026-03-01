Lenovo Unveils An Army of Copilot+ Thinkpads, ThinkBooks, and More At MWC 2026
The headline standout, pictured above and below, is the ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept. This one leans into the 'carry small, use big' idea with a 14-inch base system that can sprout a second display in a few different ways. You can mount that extra panel on the lid for face-to-face sharing, prop it up alongside the chassis like a built-in travel monitor, or even swap it in place of the keyboard for a dual-screen setup.
Lenovo says the total viewing area can stretch to roughly 19 inches depending on configuration. It uses pogo-pin connectors for power and data, supports swappable I/O modules like USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI, and includes a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. It's still a proof of concept, but it's the kind of modular experimentation that we'd like to see more of from laptop (and phone!) manufacturers.
On the more practical side, Lenovo is expanding its Think-branded lineup in a few notable directions. The new ThinkTab X11 brings the Think name to a rugged Android tablet for "frontline" work. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, carries MIL-STD-810H testing and an IP68 rating, and includes features like a screwless removable battery and dual USB-C ports. There's even front-mounted NFC for field authentication and inventory workflows. At a starting price of $499 and availability slated for Q2 2026, it's clearly aimed at logistics, manufacturing, and other environments where a glass-slab consumer tablet could tap out early.
The core of the announcement, though, is the refreshed ThinkPad T-Series. The ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 and T16 Gen 5 stick to the familiar formula but update the internals with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with VPro (codenamed Panther Lake), or alternatively you can have AMD's Ryzen AI PRO 400 series. Lenovo is pushing repairability harder this cycle, with easier bottom cover access and more customer-replaceable components. The T14 and T16 are rated with a 10 out of 10 iFixit repairability score, which ain't something you see every day in thin-and-light enterprise gear. Pricing starts at $1,799 in Q2 2026.
The ultralight ThinkPad T14s Gen 7 trims its mass down to about 1.1 kg, the lightest T-series machine to date. Despite that it still packs in a denser 58Wh battery. It will be available with your pick of Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm platforms, including the new Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Plus, giving IT departments a genuine silicon buffet. There's also a T14s 2-in-1 Gen 2 with a garaged pen for folks who live in markup mode, and the ThinkPad X13 Detachable, which pairs Core Ultra silicon with up to 64GB of memory in a tablet-first form factor. That one lands in Q3 2026 starting at $1,999.
For SMB buyers, the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 6 plants Core Ultra Series 3 in a 360-degree convertible with Thunderbolt 4 and optional pen support, starting at $1,754. Lenovo is also showing the ThinkVision M16 portable monitor, a 16-inch 16:10 panel with USB-C power pass-through, arriving in Q3 at $259. It's the kind of accessory that that goes a long way toward making work on the road feel a lot like work at home.
Then there's the Lenovo AI Workmate Concept, a desk companion that Lenovo says "explores more natural interaction with on-device AI." It can apparently scan and summarize documents, help draft presentations, and project content onto nearby surfaces. Like the modular ThinkBook, it's experimental, but it seems to signal where Lenovo sees AI going: instead of 'chat window in the corner,' more contextual, ambient assistance that blends into the physical workspace.
This is only half of what Lenovo's showing off at MWC this year; the company also has a whole set of consumer gear including new Ideapads and a crazy foldable Legion Go concpet. You can check out that stuff in our other post over here.