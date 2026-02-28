Lenovo's ThinkBook 14+ And 16+ Pair Panther Lake With LPCAMM2 Memory





You can expect a wave of laptops built around Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 Panther Lake chips that it revealed at CES , and one only need look at what Lenovo apparently just launched in China as proof. The launch includes new ThinkBook 14+ and ThinkBook 16+ laptop configurations that mate Core Ultra 300H processors with LPCAMM2 memory.





We don't have a full list of specifications, but according @realVictor_M on X, these are the first mainstream laptops for consumers to feature LPCAMM2 memory modules. The leaker backs up the claim with what look to be official press images, one of which touts the memory running at LPDDR5X-8533.

Lenovo launches ThinkBook 14+/16+ 2026 Ultra 300H version in China



The first mainstream consumer-grade laptop equipped with LPCAMM2（LPDDR5X-8533） memory pic.twitter.com/FdcFSsbXxf — 孤城Hardware (@realVictor_M) February 27, 2026

That's not quite as fast as the LPCAMM2 memory running at 9,600 MT/s that Lenovo showed off earlier this month, but is still blistering in the realm of PC DRAM.





CAMM, or Compression Attached Memory Module , is a relatively new memory form factor standard designed by Dell and intended (in part) to save space in laptops that traditionally have used SO-DIMM slots. These flat modules also have the benefit of screwing down into place and attaching to a flat connector on the motherboard instead of using an edge connector, which in theory can improve signal integrity. There are also cooling benefits.





Beyond the memory and Panther Lake silicon, the ThinkBook 14+ and ThinkBook 16+ can come equipped with dual 4TB solid state drives (SSDs) for 8TB of fast PCIe 5.0 storage. It's not clear if that is the maximum configuration or, less likely, the stock configuration. Either way, one of the press images confirms the laptops are using full-size M.2 2280 form factor SSDs.









The last tidbit mentioned by the leaker is that these laptops leverage Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 300H processors. It's not mentioned which ones specifically, though current options include the Core Ultra 5 336H, Core Ultra 5 388H, Core Ultra 7 365H, Core Ultra X7 358H, Core Ultra 7 366H, aCore Ultra X7 368H, Core Ultra 9 386H, and Core Ultra X9 388H.





We can probably rule out any of the "X" models, as those support LPDDR5X-9600 memory, whereas it's said the ThinkPad 14+ and ThinkPad 16+ employ LPDDR5X-8333 (in the LPCAMM2 standard). We'll also have to wait and see how the full list of specs and pricing shake out.