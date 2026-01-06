CATEGORIES
home News

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist With Motorized Display Follows You Around

by Paul LillyTuesday, January 06, 2026, 08:00 PM EDT
After many years attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one thing we've learned is that not every concept device shown off at the annual event in Las Vegas becomes a shipping product. One that most definitely will, however, is Lenovo's innovative ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist laptop with a motorized display that we first saw at CES three years ago before it had a motor, and then again two years ago with the motorized upgrade.

After a few years of design tweaks and testing, Lenovo is ready to turn its ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist into a commercial reality. We had a chance to see the final design in person and it's an impressive *ahem* twist on the standard laptop and 2-in-1 form factors.


A motorized dual-rotation hinge allows the display to move along with you, and it moves automatically to keep the screen in view as you shift around. It's not a silent mechanism, though for the finalized design, Lenovo says it upgraded the electromotor to rotate faster and quieter than previous iterations. It's also more durable than earlier proof-of-concepts.

"Designed not only as a showcase of adaptive engineering but also as a dependable everyday system, the device offers the performance, build quality, and premium components that make it well suited for the diverse computing needs of SMBs," Lenovo says.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist.

Adding to the appeal is the decision to build the commercial release with premium parts, starting with a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and touch support.

Inside is an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor based on Panther Lake, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5-9600 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

Other key specs include up to a 10MP MIPI camera + IR camera, 2+2 speakers with Dolby Atmos support, four microphones, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports (10Gbps), a 3.5mm audio jack, a single HDMI 2.1 output, and a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button.

Lenovo says the ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist will ship this June starting at $1,649.
Tags:  Lenovo, Laptops, ces2016, thinkbook plus gen 7 auto twist
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment