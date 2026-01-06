Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist With Motorized Display Follows You Around

After many years attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one thing we've learned is that not every concept device shown off at the annual event in Las Vegas becomes a shipping product. One that most definitely will, however, is Lenovo's innovative ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist laptop with a motorized display that we first saw at CES three years ago before it had a motor, and then again two years ago with the motorized upgrade.





After a few years of design tweaks and testing, Lenovo is ready to turn its ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist into a commercial reality. We had a chance to see the final design in person and it's an impressive *ahem* twist on the standard laptop and 2-in-1 form factors.









A motorized dual-rotation hinge allows the display to move along with you, and it moves automatically to keep the screen in view as you shift around. It's not a silent mechanism, though for the finalized design, Lenovo says it upgraded the electromotor to rotate faster and quieter than previous iterations. It's also more durable than earlier proof-of-concepts.





"Designed not only as a showcase of adaptive engineering but also as a dependable everyday system, the device offers the performance, build quality, and premium components that make it well suited for the diverse computing needs of SMBs," Lenovo says.









Adding to the appeal is the decision to build the commercial release with premium parts, starting with a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and touch support.





Inside is an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor based on Panther Lake, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5-9600 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.





Other key specs include up to a 10MP MIPI camera + IR camera, 2+2 speakers with Dolby Atmos support, four microphones, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports (10Gbps), a 3.5mm audio jack, a single HDMI 2.1 output, and a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button.





Lenovo says the ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist will ship this June starting at $1,649.