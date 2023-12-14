Lenovo's Latest Laptops Tap Intel's Meteor Lake CPUs To Drive New AI Experiences On PC





Top/Above: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12



First up, the ThinkPad X1 updates , for both Carbon Gen 12 and the X1 2-in-1. At the top of the new features list is obviously the Core Ultra's aforementioned NPU. This offers acceleration for a fair few new pieces of software, including AI-powered filters in Adobe applications, real-time video effects for Zoom and Teams, and of course Microsoft's Windows Copilot that can help by summarizing web pages, automating e-mail composition, and more.





Showcasing the I/O on the ThinkPad Carbon X1

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9



The new ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 2-in-1 will offer Core Ultra processors up to the Core Ultra 9 with a maximum of 64GB of non-removable LPDDR5X memory and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. Graphics will be provided by the powerful Intel Arc GPU built into the Core Ultra processors, and they'll be hooked up to 14" OLEDs in 2880×1800 resolution that refresh at 120Hz, have HDR500 TrueBlack certification, and notably, occupy very nearly the entire area of the lid, with extremely narrow bezels all around.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen9

Showcasing the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 9's I/O



Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D

Lenovo's also showing off its new 3D monitor. The ThinkVision 27 3D is a glasses-free 3D monitor that Lenovo says can provide "a true interdimensional hybrid design experience." The company says that users can now "design in 2D and visualize in 3D" thanks to real-time AI-powered 2D to 3D image, video, and content conversion. The 3D illusion is created by lenticular lenses that apparently use eye-tracking to improve the quality of the 3D effect.





I/O and controls for the Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D.

Strictly speaking, the ThinkVision 27 3D isn't actually brand new ; the company first showed it back in September. However, it could make a great companion for one of the above new laptops. It makes use of an IPS LCD in 3840×2160 resolution, although the resolution drops to 1920×2160 in 3D mode as it has to render the image twice, once for each eye. Lenovo puts it down for 99% of the DCI-P3 color space, and says that the factory calibration results in a delta-E value of less than 1, which is quite impressive.



