Intel Meteor Lake iGPU Goes Toe-To-Toe With Radeon 680M In Early Benchmark Run









Meteor Lake's integrated GPU is branded "Intel Arc Graphics" because it uses what is fundamentally the same GPU architecture as the company's extant discrete Arc graphics. Rather than the Xe-HPG design in the discrete Arc parts, Meteor Lake's iGPU is based on Xe-LPG. The primary difference is that Xe-LPG doesn't include the "XMX" matrix math accelerators found in Intel's Arc discrete GPUs.



