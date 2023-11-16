Intel Meteor Lake iGPU Goes Toe-To-Toe With Radeon 680M In Early Benchmark Run
Intel's first-generation chiplet processors, code-named Meteor Lake, will include an entire chiplet (or "tile") dedicated to graphics. Intel has made some big promises about the graphics horsepower of its Meteor Lake processors. Today we've seen the first GPU benchmark of any kind for Meteor Lake, and the results are indeed promising.
Spotted by the ever-watchful Benchleaks bot on Xwitter, the listing in the Geekbench database is an OpenCL compute benchmark result for a Core Ultra 7 155H. That's a 16-core processor (6P+8e+2LP) that, if the Golden Pig is to be believed, will come with a 28W TDP. It scores 27,249 points in the test, which isn't a bad result at all for integrated graphics.
We made a quick benchmark chart to present the data in a clear fashion for you. Note that none of this is our data; all of these results originate with Geekbench's own result database. As you can see, the Core Ultra 7 155H's integrated GPU puts up a respectable performance against AMD's integrated parts as well as Intel's own entry-level discrete GPUs. We'd expect this part to be more than capable of casual and retro gaming.
Meteor Lake's integrated GPU is branded "Intel Arc Graphics" because it uses what is fundamentally the same GPU architecture as the company's extant discrete Arc graphics. Rather than the Xe-HPG design in the discrete Arc parts, Meteor Lake's iGPU is based on Xe-LPG. The primary difference is that Xe-LPG doesn't include the "XMX" matrix math accelerators found in Intel's Arc discrete GPUs.
Of course, those probably wouldn't be used in this kind of test, so Xe-LPG probably performs similarly or identically to Xe-HPG here, which explains the results that we're seeing.
We're obligated to mention that an OpenCL benchmark doesn't say anything about the GPU's gaming performance, nor other important qualities like power efficiency, stability, software support, and so on. Still, this is an encouraging early result for Intel's forthcoming Meteor Lake platform.