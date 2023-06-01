Realtek's Wi-Fi 7 Speed Demo At Computex Makes Your 1Gbps LAN Port Look Slow





Realtek showed off one of its new Wi-Fi 7 modules at Computex with blisteringly fast connectivity speeds of up to 2800Mbps. To demonstrate, Realtek set up a demo at its booth benchmarking the new module with some added interference from a second source. Despite the additional interference, the module was still capable of delivering almost 2Gbps of bandwidth, which is nearly double the speed of Wi-Fi 6 modules utilizing a 2x2 antenna setup and a standard ethernet LAN port. Realtek doesn’t specify antenna setups for the new Wi-Fi 7 module, but apparently, it is a 2x2 arrangement as well.

The new Realtek module is known as the RTL8922AE and will come in two form factors, a 1620 solder-down variant (aimed at compact non-upgradable platforms), and a standard M.2 2230 version. The module has a peak-rated transfer speed of 2880Mbps when utilizing 5GHz and 6GHz bands simultaneously, and includes support for the latest version of Bluetooth, 5.4. The new module also has support for Multi-Link Operation or MLO, up to two spatial streams, and supports channel widths of up to 160MHz. Realtek has not provided a price or launch date for this product.







