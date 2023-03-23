Lenovo Legion Slim Laptops Debut Firm’s Custom AI Chip And A 14-Inch Model





Lenovo has updated its Legion Slim series gaming laptops to their 8th generation. This latest generation of powerful yet svelte gaming laptops is notable for a handful of firsts; they are the first to feature Lenovo’s AI chips for real-time system optimization, the family includes a 14-inch option for the first time, and of course the machines feature the latest and greatest processors from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA. As you might expect from this major systems maker, there are lots of options for potential customers, with five base models across the Legion Slim 7 and 7i, 5 and 5i series, to configure to your liking. Lenovo also launched two new fast, wide gamut, wide-screen monitors for gamers.

Lenovo Legion Slim 8th Gen Gaming Laptops

Lenovo’s Legion Slim 7 and 7i gaming laptops leverage the firm’s most premium design choices for this niche. The latest gen Legion Slim 7 is AMD CPU based, making use of up to a Ryzen 9 7940HS , and the Legion 7i is Intel CPU based, configurable up to a Core i9-13900H processor. Whichever you might prefer they are configurable with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU and up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM.













A 16-inch 16:10 IPS screen provides gaming visuals on the go. Two attractive screen alternatives here are a WQXGA 240Hz VRR 500nits panel for speedy response times in gaming sessions, or a 3.2K 165Hz VRR 430nits panel with 100% DCI-P3 gamut.





We mentioned the custom AI chips these new gaming laptops use in our headline. Lenovo says that the onboard Lenovo LA AI chip “dynamically tunes thermal performance to maximize frame rates and minimize noise.” Thus, it works closely with the Legion’s ColdFront 5.0 advanced thermal system, featuring 90-blade fan system, quad copper hybrid heat pipes, and phase-change thermal compound.





Other niceties standard with the Legion Slim 7 and 7i include a 99.99WHr battery with super rapid charge top up capability, additional ability to power/charge via either of two USB-C ports, support for Wi-Fi 7, and the inclusion of the Legion TrueStrike keyboard with backlighting (minimum white backlight, RGB options). These all-metal chassis machines are available in Storm Grey or Glacier White, and weigh in at under 2kg (4.4lbs).





The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 and 5i gaming laptops sit slightly below the Slim 7-series in build materials and specs. Here the top configurations come with either the AMD Ryzen 9 7840HS or Core i7-13700H processors. However, Legion Slim 5-series still allow users to configure up to an RTX 4070 laptop GPU. Again, the top memory config is to 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM (user expandable to 64GB).













Looking at the screen specs, the 16-inch Legion Slim 5 and Legion Slim 5i feature the 16-inch WQXGA 16:10 500nits Lenovo PureSight IPS gaming display panel with up to 240Hz VRR. This sounds the same as one of the Legion Slim 7/7i options. Those interested in a more compact gaming portable might be drawn to the all-new Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with 14-inch screen. This diminutive model boasts an OLED technology panel, but we don’t have any more detailed specs than that at the time of writing.





Other key features of the Legion Slim 5 and Slim 5i are the 80WHr battery with super rapid charge which again can be powered / topped up using a (singular) USB-C port. The full-sized Legion TrueStrike keyboard returns here in white and RGB options. This metal lid laptop will be available in a Storm Grey or Misty Grey chassis and weighs 2.3kg (5.07lbs). Some of the specs in this paragraph are not likely to apply to the 14-inch model (e.g. battery, weight, keyboard with numpad).

Lenovo Legion Gaming Displays

Lenovo has also launched two appealing large-format wide screen displays. The new Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 and R45w-30 are 34- and 45-inch monitors, respectively. Whichever you choose, you will benefit from PIP/PBP, KVM, as well as Lenovo’s True Split technology for screen partitioning. Interestingly, another common feature here is the inclusion of a 2.5G RJ45 Ethernet port.















The new 34-inch monitor, the Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30, uses an ultra-wide WQHD curved mini-LED DisplayHDR 1000 panel. It has some great specs like 125% sRGB (95% DCI-P3) gamut, 10bit color depth, and a Delta E<2. Gamers will also appreciate the 180Hz (OC) refresh and 1ms (MPRT) response time. I/O is modern and flexible, with the provision of USB-C video/power, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, the aforementioned Ethernet, and a USB hub.





Lenovo hasn’t divulged the screen technology used by its new Legion R45w-30 gaming monitor. What we do know is that this 44.5-inch 32:9 widescreen monitor ticks lots of boxes for gamers and content creators. It has 120% sRGB (115% DCI-P3) gamut with a peek 500nits brightness. Its 170Hz (OC) refresh and 1ms (MPRT) response time are similar to the 34-inch model, above, and this monitor explicitly supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro . The same array of ports (USB-C video/power, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, the aforementioned Ethernet, and a USB hub) are available on this large monitor.

