Lenovo Legion Go S Deal Drops Handheld To Record Low $533 At Woot

Lenovo Legion Go S - Image: Lenovo



Amazon's dedicated deals site, Woot, is offering an open-box deal on the Lenovo Legion Go S in Glacier White, cutting the price of the PC gaming handheld down to $533.49. This is the same handheld we highlighted when it was on sale for $549.99 a few months ago, and to our knowledge, it has never been cheaper than it is right now.

Lenovo Legion Go S Glacier White Specs And Features

Lenovo Legion Go S - Image: Lenovo





Lenovo's Legion Go S (Glacier White) for $533.49 at Woot while supplies last. Here is what Woot says about the open-box status: The caveat, of course, is that it is an open-box item. If you're okay with that, you can snagforwhile supplies last. Here is what Woot says about the open-box status:

"The units in this event are being sold as 'open box' condition. That means that they have been opened due to being a photo sample, a tested working customer return or having damaged packaging. Some non-essential items may be missing from the box. That is the reason for the reduced sale price and the reduced warranty."

Woot backs the handheld with a 90-day warranty, so you have plenty of time to stress test and break it in.





Unlike the darker Nebula Nocturne model powered by SteamOS, the Glacier White finish denotes it is running Windows 11 Home. Key specs and features include: