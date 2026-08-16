Lenovo Legion Go S Deal Drops Handheld To Record Low $533 At Woot
by
Paul Lilly
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Sunday, August 16, 2026, 08:34 AM EDT
Amazon's dedicated deals site, Woot, is offering an open-box deal on the Lenovo Legion Go S in Glacier White, cutting the price of the PC gaming handheld down to $533.49. This is the same handheld we highlighted when it was on sale for $549.99 a few months ago, and to our knowledge, it has never been cheaper than it is right now.
Lenovo Legion Go S Glacier White Specs And Features
The caveat, of course, is that it is an open-box item. If you're okay with that, you can snag Lenovo's Legion Go S (Glacier White) for $533.49 at Woot while supplies last. Here is what Woot says about the open-box status:
"The units in this event are being sold as 'open box' condition. That means that they have been opened due to being a photo sample, a tested working customer return or having damaged packaging. Some non-essential items may be missing from the box. That is the reason for the reduced sale price and the reduced warranty."
Woot backs the handheld with a 90-day warranty, so you have plenty of time to stress test and break it in.
Unlike the darker Nebula Nocturne model powered by SteamOS, the Glacier White finish denotes it is running Windows 11 Home. Key specs and features include:
Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 Go APU with integrated Radeon graphics.
Memory / Storage: 16GB of high-speed LPDDR5X RAM + 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, expandable via a built-in microSD card slot.
Battery & Power: 55.5Whr battery with Rapid Charge Pro support (charging to 50% in roughly 30 minutes via 65W USB-C).
Connectivity & I/O: Dual USB4 Type-C ports (40Gbps data transfer, Power Delivery 3.0, and DisplayPort 1.4 output), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and ergonomic TrueStrike controllers with hall-effect joysticks.
It's basically a toned-down version of the Legion Go (non-S model) we reviewed, though the specs are still good overall for the money, considering this is one of the least expensive handhelds around at the moment.
Lenovo Legion Go S With SteamOS Is On Sale For $708.99
If you are not keen on going the open-box route and/or prefer the SteamOS variant, you can find the Legion Go S with SteamOS discounted to $708.99 at Lenovo where it's listed as a 'doorbuster' deal.
We reviewed the SteamOS model and came away impressed on several fronts, including the soft feel of the chassis, hall-effect sticks, large and vibrant display, excellent SteamOS efficiency, and strong mix of speed and battery life.
The specs here are the same as the open-box model above, except it runs SteamOS instead of Windows 11 and comes in the Nebula Nocturne colorway.