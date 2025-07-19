Lenovo Dominates PC Shipments As Market Sees Biggest Growth In 3 Years





Lenovo once again solidified the top spot among PC makers in terms of overall market share, and also managed to increase its lead over second-place finisher HP by a few percentage points, according to the latest market share report by Counterpoint Research. According to the report, just over a quarter of all PCs shipped (25.1%) in the second quarter of 2025 were Lenovo models.





That's up from 23.6% from the second quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, HP again came in second, but saw its share slide from 21.5% a year ago to 20.9% currently.













In fact, there was not any movement at all in terms of brand positioning, only shifts in how much market share each OEM claimed. To that end, Dell again came in third at 14.5% (down from 16.1%), followed by Apple at 8.9% (up slightly from 8.6%).





"Apple continued to see solid MacBook sales, supported by the refreshed M4 series models, although its shipment growth was more subdued than in previous quarters," Counterpoint Researcher noted.





ASUS also again made the list at a 6.8% (up from 6.3%) share of the market, followed by all others at 23.8% (nearly unchanged from 23.9%).





It's said that a rising tide lifts all ships, and to that end, Counterpoint Research says the global PC shipment market rose 8.4% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025. That figure represents the biggest year-over-year growth rate since 2022. It's also in line with IDC predicting that PC shipments are on the verge of soaring despite concerns over tariffs.





Back in 2022, the PC market saw a spike in demand due to the pandemic, as working and schooling from home became more popular. This time, contributing factors to the high growth rate include the pending retirement of Windows 10, early adoption of AI-capable PCs, and increased commercial sales as businesses look to get ahead of tariffs in anticipation of the back-to-school shopping season.













Looking ahead, Counterpoint Research predicts that tariffs and demand for AI PCs will pull against each other.





"Due to the US tariff-related uncertainty, PC shipments will likely weaken YoY starting from H2 2025," says Minsoo Kang, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Researcher. "However, demand for AI PCs is expected to become a significant tailwind in 2026. We expect more than half of the laptops shipped in 2026 onward to be an AI laptop."





It will be interesting to see how it all plays out, particularly since PC manufacturing is heavily concentrated in China. Partially for this reason, the market research firm says there is an effort to transition manufacturing away from China for PC products that are bound for the United States. It's not just about avoiding possible tariffs, though.



