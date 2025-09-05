Lenovo Demos New Legion Gaming Gear At IFA 2025, Including Go 2 Handheld
We have a review forthcoming of the Legion Go S with SteamOS, which was Lenovo's second release in the handheld arena. The Legion Go S wasn't meant to be a proper second generation, though. The new Legion Go absolutely is, and it has a number of really big upgrades over the original machine, starting with a Ryzen Z2 Extreme SoC that sports over 33% more GPU horsepower than the Z1, and a stunning 1920×1200 OLED screen with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 1000 certification.
Unlike the first-gen, this Legion Go's screen is a native landscape display, and it also supports variable refresh rates between 30 and 144 Hz. It does actually take a hit to resolution versus the original, but the new 1920×1200 resolution is perfectly acceptable for the Ryzen Z2 SoC, especially when driven by up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory at 8000 MT/s.
Other new features include Hall-effect sticks in the revised TrueStrike controllers, as well as an upgraded battery with 74-Whr capacity. That's a big bump from the 49 Whr of the original, and should drastically improve play time even with the larger SoC. It carries forward the dual USB4 ports from the original, and it'll be available with up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage.
Of course, there's already a second revision of the Lenovo Legion Glasses, as well. The Legion Glasses 2 offer double the refresh rate at 120 Hz, and have improved contrast thanks to higher brightness of up to 800 nits. Plus, the new glasses support both 2D and 3D display modes while being lighter and blocking more external light versus the first-gen. Lenovo says that 3D Mode support for 20 more 2D games is coming soon in a software update.
At IFA, we also got to see the latest Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop. This 16" model comes with the fastest gaming laptop CPU in the world: the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D. Paired with a GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU and a combined 275W TDP, this machine should offer absolutely blistering gaming performance, and you can enjoy it on a 16" OLED with a 240-Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR TrueBlack 1000 certification. Of course, it suppports G-SYNC too.
One of the more curious new systems coming from Lenovo is the LOQ 26L tower. This is a desktop gaming PC that comes with a Ryzen 7 8745HX processor. That's "Dragon Range", essentially a slightly detuned version of the Ryzen 7 7700. Lenovo emphasizes the machine's upgradeability, but with a BGA CPU, SODIMM memory, and no XMP support, it's somewhat of a dubious claim. Fortunately the 8745HX and the available GeForce RTX 5070 Ti should still provide a very solid gaming experience. It also offers dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 sockets as well as Wi-Fi 7.
To go with all of this gaming hardware, Lenovo's launching a trio of upgraded Legion Pro gaming monitors. The Legion Pro 32UD-10 and 27UD-10 are 31.5" and 26.5" Ultra HD OLED gaming monitors that boast 240-Hz refresh rates and "near-edgeless" designs on three sides. Lenovo claims a peak brightness of 1000cd/m² for both screens, although the VESA DisplayHDR rating for them is 'only' TrueBlack 400.
The company also promises 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 colorspace and a factory-calibrated DeltaE below 2, which is quite decent for a gaming display. Meanwhile, the 27Q-10 is identical in every single way to the 27UD-10 except that it comes in 2560×1440 resolution and bumps the refresh rate up to 280Hz. It also loses USB-C display input, retaining dual HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connections.
Finally, one last product from Lenovo: the Idea Tab Plus. It's not clear to us why this was included with the gaming hardware, but perhaps the company didn't have anywhere else to put it. This 12.1" tablet features a high-resolution 2560×1600 IPS-like LCD with up to 800 nits brightness and a 90-Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC; as you'd probably expect, it runs Android—specifically, Android 15. Notably, it includes a keyboard folio and supports MicroSD storage expansion if the included "up to 256GB" capacity isn't enough. There's also a model that comes with 5G cellular connectivity.
If you're after the new Lenovo Legion Go, it's coming out next month, with an expected starting price of $1,049. The Legion Glasses 2 are already available for $399.99. The Legion Pro 7 16" gaming laptop will start at $2399 in November, while the LOQ Tower will be out any day now for a starting price of $999.99, although that version surely won't ship with an RTX 5070 Ti. The Legion Pro monitors will all be out by November, and will run $699 for the 27Q-10, $999 for the 27UD-10, and $1099 for the 32UD-10, which isn't bad for the specs. Finally, the Idea Tab Plus comes out next month for a starting price of $269.99.