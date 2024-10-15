Google Begins Its Android 15 Rollout And A Jam-Packed Pixel Feature Drop
Android 15: Enhanced Security And Large Screen OptimizationsNew versions of Android don't have the laundry list of features you might remember from earlier releases. Most of the changes are behind the scenes, helping developers to create better app experiences. Still, there are some cool new additions to Android 15.
Android 15 adds a new Private Space feature for keeping apps that may have sensitive data. Other devices have had a similar feature for years, but now it's fully integrated with the system. On Pixel phones, the Private Space will be accessible at the bottom of the app list, but to open it, you'll have to authenticate with biometrics or your device passcode.
The secure app list jives with the recently announced Theft Detection Lock, which is also integrated with Android 15. You won't need the new version, though. Most of the new anti-theft features are rolling out to all Android 10 and later devices via Google Play Services.
Tablets and foldables are also getting some love in Android 15. Google has formally added another long-awaited feature in the form of app pairs. You will be able to save split-screen app pairings as shortcuts, making it easy to launch both apps at once. The only device benefiting from this today is the Pixel Tablet—the Pixel 9 Pro Fold actually had this feature ported into its launch build of Android 14 because it's frankly pretty essential. Now, other devices will be able to use this feature in Android 15.
Likewise, foldables and tablets are getting the option to pin the taskbar to the screen. Usually, the bar only appears when you swipe up to switch apps, but keeping it visible can make multitasking easier. Again, this feature was released early on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Now, it's available to all large-format Android devices.
The rest of the additions are small or focused on niche use cases. For example, carrier messaging apps can access satellite connectivity on supported phones, and apps that use Passkeys can log you in with a single tap. Third-party apps will also get better control over the device camera. Tablets also have access to lock screen widgets.
October 2024 Pixel Feature Drop: Widgets, Night Sight, And MoreThere's a lot of overlap between Android 15 and the Pixel Drop because only Pixel devices are getting Android 15 today, but the Pixel drop adds more than you'll get with the straight Android 15 update. Google has specified that some of the previously mentioned features, including Theft Protection and Private Space, will arrive on the Pixel 6 and later. Meanwhile, Audio Magic Eraser will come to the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a in all markets. The feature is only on the Pixel 9 family in select regions.
The Pixel Weather app that launched on the Pixel 9 family will expand with this Feature Drop. You'll have that app on all Pixels from the 6 onward. Plus, there's a new pollen count data block in the app. The Adaptive Vibration feature spotted some months back will also make an appearance in the Pixel Drop.
Google spends a lot of time hyping up Pixel cameras, so it makes sense some of the Pixel Drop goodies are in that arena. For starters, you'll be able to take Night Sight photos directly in the Instagram app. Google's Astrophotography mode is essentially a longer-duration Night Sight, and it's going to be easier to access going forward. After switching to Night Sight in the camera, you'll be able to toggle on Astrophotography mode. The camera viewfinder will also be active when using the temperature sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL.
Google's Pixel Watches are also getting some Feature Drop love. There's a new Contacts app, and you'll be able to use emoji to reply to emails. The previously announced Loss of Pulse Detection will also be available on the Pixel Watch 3 for the first time. However, Google is still working through regulatory approvals for that one—it will only be available in Belgium, Italy, and Spain for right now. If you die anywhere else, the Pixel Watch 3 won't know.
There will also be a smattering of Feature Drops across the Google portfolio. The Pixel Tablet will have more screensaver options, and notifications will sync across Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet. Finally, you will soon be able to transfer compatible video and audio streams between your Pixel phone and the Pixel Tablet simply by bringing the devices close together, which will activate casting without a single tap. The Pixel Buds, Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 are all getting access to Gemini and Gemini Live, too.
When You Can Expect The UpdateIf you've got a Pixel phone, you should have the Android 15 and Pixel Feature Drop update soon. Google says the OTA is starting to roll out today, and it usually wraps up in a week or two (assuming there are no serious bugs). You should also be able to grab the OTA and system image files from Google's developer site to perform a manual update today.
As for non-Google phones, the Android 15 update will begin arriving in the coming months. OEMs like Samsung and OnePlus are usually quick to update their most recent flagship devices. Cheaper phones, as well as devices from less speedy OEMs, could be waiting well into 2025 for Android 15. If you're not sure about your phone's update prospects, check on the manufacturer's stated update policy. If you were promised Android 15, it'll show up eventually.