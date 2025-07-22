Lenovo Legion Go 2 Prototype Gaming Handheld Spotted In The Wild
Its latest potential product, the Legion Go 2, has been spotted in the wild on Chinese social media site Bilibili. While a retail version would likely pack an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, this is simply a prototype and running on older hardware. According to Worth_Spot on Reddit, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 factory has closed and these type of prototype units are appearing for sale in the second-hand market in China. According to the same user, Lenovo is moving production to a different manufacturer so the specs are still unknown.