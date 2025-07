Lenovo Legion Go 2 Prototype Gaming Handheld Spotted In The Wild

Lenovo is not the only player in the handheld market trying to gain market share from the Steam Deck. ASUS has its popular ROG Ally line of devices, and it has also recently partnered with Microsoft with its ROG Xbox Ally. A Lenovo Legion Go 2 with a massive screen of 8.8 inches can certainly be a big draw for gamers who want the best experience possible. ASUS tops out at 7 inches, and the Steam Deck at 7.4 inches.The prototype also has its controllers setup in a similar way to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons , in the sense they can be removed. While this prototype Legion Go 2 is interesting, many things can and are likely to change for the final retail version. Other details are currently unknown, but you can bet that the handheld competition will continue to pick up steam as time goes on.