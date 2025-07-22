CATEGORIES
Lenovo Legion Go 2 Prototype Gaming Handheld Spotted In The Wild

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, July 22, 2025, 11:43 AM EDT
The handheld gaming market has been picking up steam during the last several years, with various competitors vying for your mobile dollars. Lenovo, a PC giant more closely associated with desktop and laptops, has also been in the race. Its Legion Go S 8 inch model can run on SteamOS, much like Valve's Steam Deck. 

Its latest potential product, the Legion Go 2, has been spotted in the wild on Chinese social media site Bilibili. While a retail version would likely pack an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, this is simply a prototype and running on older hardware. According to Worth_Spot on Reddit, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 factory has closed and these type of prototype units are appearing for sale in the second-hand market in China. According to the same user, Lenovo is moving production to a different manufacturer so the specs are still unknown.  

The current Legion Go S, with the 8 inch version having the Ryrzen Z1 Extreme and  SteamOS

Lenovo is not the only player in the handheld market trying to gain market share from the Steam Deck. ASUS has its popular ROG Ally line of devices, and it has also recently partnered with Microsoft with its ROG Xbox Ally. A Lenovo Legion Go 2 with a massive screen of 8.8 inches can certainly be a big draw for gamers who want the best experience possible. ASUS tops out at 7 inches, and the Steam Deck at 7.4 inches. 

The prototype also has its controllers setup in a similar way to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, in the sense they can be removed. While this prototype Legion Go 2 is interesting, many things can and are likely to change for the final retail version. Other details are currently unknown, but you can bet that the handheld competition will continue to pick up steam as time goes on.
