LEGO's C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray With Moving Pistons Is Up For Preorder
Car prices are in flux and just weird right now, we get it. Even once affordable cars like Honda Civics or Ford Escapes live in the $30k realm (in mid-trim levels) nowadays. More telling is that the average car price in the U.S. is above $47k—eye-watering indeed. And this is not to mention halo cars that most of us plebeians will never have a chance of owning. One such car has been the (first ever mid-engined) eight generation Corvette—its many iterations since launching in 2019, from the Z06, the spectacular e-Ray, and of course, the fire-breathing ZR1, have transformed the marque into a properly serious super/hypercar beater.
Thankfully, our thirst for unobtanium objects are probably why things like collectable diecast model cars and LEGO Icons or Technic sets exist. They're like therapy to keep those of us with 9-to-5 jobs satiated. That said, for a rather functional LEGO build, the Technic Corvette Stingray is cheap. Sure, it's smaller scale (at 10.5-inches long, 5.5-inches wide, and 3.0-inches tall) and it looks like it's been in one crash too many, but you're getting a pretty accurate toy. LEGO says that the model has a few realistic features, such as a functioning steering wheel, a moving 8-cylinder engine, spinning diff, and more.
This LEGO Corvette Stingray piece (set number 42205) is up for pre-order for $60 with orders set to ship out beginning March 1. If you have a little more cash to burn and desire another Lego Corvette set with greater detail and greater historical cachet, LEGO has the 1961 C1 Corvette for $120; it's currently sold out and being retired soon though. Alternatively, may we suggest LEGO Icons Back to the Future DeLorean kit. It's highly rated for its details and customizable parts and it's being deeply discounted on Amazon right now for $163 (previously $200).