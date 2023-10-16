2024 Corvette E-Ray Is A Hybrid Juiced Speed Demon That’s Simply Gorgeous
If you thought Chevrolet couldn't make the C8 Corvette even more bonkers, out comes the highly anticipated (and divisive) 2024 Corvette E-Ray, complete with a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive (AWD). In other words, a Corvette that won't run away from you in inclement weather, while making you feel good about helping the environment.
When the C8 (eighth generation) Corvette first came to light in 2019, Chevy made a major shift from the traditional front mid-engine setup to a rear mid-engine placement all in the name of weight balance (and sound). It was a first that made many fans uneasy, but that has since grown and, more important, quietened the naysayers, especially in its potent Z06 form.
The E-Ray brings a couple more firsts to the table, this time electrification and AWD. At its heart, the 6.2-liter 495 hp V8—taken from a Stingray and paired with an eight-speed dual clutch auto—is mated with a hybrid system made up of a 160 hp/125 lb-ft electric motor driving the front wheels. The central tunnel hides the AWD and 1.1kWh battery pack, which likely add extra stiffness to the already rigid chassis. The hybrid system also brings something called Stealth Mode, where owners can drive the car purely with electrons for 3 to 4 miles up to 45 mph without ever waking the neighbors.
Besides AWD, allusions of the E-Ray being somewhat of a four-seasons vehicle is that the car is also the first in Corvette's history to have carbon ceramic brakes matched with all-season tires, namely Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4s. To maintain traction with that much power on tap, the tires are some of the widest ever on a stock Corvette—275/30ZR-20 fronts and 345/25ZR-21 rears. A quick price check shows that owners can expect to spend at least $1,800 per tire change.
This new car may not not be set up to be the track precision tool as the Z06, but performance is still madness. Compared to the Z06, 0-60 mph is dispatched in 2.5 seconds (bettering the older sibling by 0.1 second), is only 0.1 second and 3 mph behind in the quarter-mile run. EPA fuel economy estimates the E-Ray to net 16 mpg city, 24 mpg highway (19 mpg combined).
Bringing home an E-Ray will require at least $103K (as well as an okay from your significant other). It cannot be remiss that the high MSRP delivers a lot of performance, tech, and mature fun, especially when compared to its Italian or German counterparts.