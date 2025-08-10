Heretic + Hexen Fantasy FPS Classics Re-Released In Glorious Retro Pack
Those who haven’t experienced either game are in for a treat. It replaces the traditional gunplay found in most first-person shooters with weapons such as axes, magic wands and swords. It’s a perfect weapon set for the fantasy worlds players will be exploring, where they will encounter numerous different monsters and villians. Although it puts its own twist on the first-person shooter formula, the game still feels familiar because it’s powered by the Doom engine.
There will be plenty to chew on for veterans of the series, too, as both games will be getting new content. Heretic is getting a new episode called Faith Renewed, while Hexen is adding Vestiges of Grandeur. The development team at Nightdive Studios got a huge assist in creating these new episodes from legendary members of the community, Not Jabba and Xaser, who each contributed their own maps for this update.
Other upgrades include support for 4K resolution at up to 120fps, texture enhancements, local split-screen for up to 4 or 8 players, and online crossplay multiplayer support for up to 16 players. The soundtrack has been remixed by Andrew Hulshult, although players will be able to toggle it on or off. For those on PC, the games will support community mods as well.
Heretic + Hexen is available now on the Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. Those who are subscribed to Game Pass will also have access to these classics.