CATEGORIES
home News

Analogue Slightly Delays 4K N64 Remake And Addresses Tariff Concerns

by Alan VelascoWednesday, July 16, 2025, 02:29 PM EDT
analogue 3d tariff delay hero
Analogue has a track record of delivering refined, modern interpretations of retro hardware. However, its latest effort, the Analogue 3D, which is designed to offer the ultimate Nintendo 64 experience, has been hit with another delay. The specter of tariffs also looms, which led the company to release a statement for those who have been eagerly awaiting the new console.

In a post on X, the company shared that, “following last week’s sudden tariff changes, Analogue 3D will now begin shipping next month. We’re absorbing the costs—your preorder price stays the same. No additional charges.” Thankfully, the company was able to figure out a way to avoid passing the costs on to customers, but it means it’s a financial hit the company will have to deal with.

analogue 3d tariff delay body

It’s a frustrating situation considering that those who pre-ordered the device expected to get it earlier this year, only to see an initial delay to this month. Now, this new delay is hitting a few days before orders were supposed to start shipping out. To Analogue’s credit, it allows anyone who pre-ordered the console to cancel at any time for a full refund with no questions asked.

That a company with as much experience as Analogue is struggling to deliver products in the current environment might be a harbinger for the retro gaming scene as a whole. Making these bespoke, modernized interpretations is already a big undertaking for companies the size of Analogue. Not knowing how the tariff winds might shift between the time a device is designed and finally makes its way to a customer’s home might be too much uncertainty to make this a viable business.

Hopefully this is the final delay that Analogue 3D buyers will have to deal with, and the company can start shipping the device in late August as it has announced.
Tags:  Nintendo, analogue, analogue-3d, nintendo-64
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment