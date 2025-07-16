Analogue Slightly Delays 4K N64 Remake And Addresses Tariff Concerns
In a post on X, the company shared that, “following last week’s sudden tariff changes, Analogue 3D will now begin shipping next month. We’re absorbing the costs—your preorder price stays the same. No additional charges.” Thankfully, the company was able to figure out a way to avoid passing the costs on to customers, but it means it’s a financial hit the company will have to deal with.
It’s a frustrating situation considering that those who pre-ordered the device expected to get it earlier this year, only to see an initial delay to this month. Now, this new delay is hitting a few days before orders were supposed to start shipping out. To Analogue’s credit, it allows anyone who pre-ordered the console to cancel at any time for a full refund with no questions asked.
That a company with as much experience as Analogue is struggling to deliver products in the current environment might be a harbinger for the retro gaming scene as a whole. Making these bespoke, modernized interpretations is already a big undertaking for companies the size of Analogue. Not knowing how the tariff winds might shift between the time a device is designed and finally makes its way to a customer’s home might be too much uncertainty to make this a viable business.
Hopefully this is the final delay that Analogue 3D buyers will have to deal with, and the company can start shipping the device in late August as it has announced.