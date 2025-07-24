Nintendo And LEGO Team Up On A 421-Block Game Boy Set And It's Up For Preorder
The new Gameboy set clocks in at 421 pieces with a near 1:1 scale. LEGO has nailed the details too, with a cross d-pad, A and B buttons, Start and Select buttons, and even the contrast adjustment and volume dial being prominent parts of the design. Even the Game Pak Slot on the back is there.
It gets even better, though. The set includes two brick-built Game Paks, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Land. These Game Paks can either be displayed next to the Game Boy or be inserted into the slot at the back. Additionally, fans will be able to choose from three lenticular screen options, which include one from each game or the Nintendo start screen.
While this new set is still a few months out, there are plenty of other Nintendo themed sets to tackle in the meantime. The Nintendo Entertainment System set should keep you busy for a while, with its 2,646 pieces. Another fun option is The Mighty Bowser set that captures the iconic villain in LEGO form, which includes details such as rotating eyes and the option for flames emanating from his mouth.
