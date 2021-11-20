Leaker Claims AMD Radeon RX 6500XT And RX 6400 Budget RDNA 2 Cards May Be Inbound

AMD's Radeon RX 6600, the most mainstream RDNA 2 card so far.













This is all pretty vague and unclear, but that's often the nature of these kinds of leaks and rumors. Navi 14 is the same GPU as the aforementioned Radeon RX 5300, and unfortunately will continue to lack DirectX 12 Ultimate support.







On the other hand, we've heard of Beige Goby before, but it hasn't seen release anywhere, yet. These leaks line up with earlier information , and if they're accurate, we'd probably be looking at a very small Radeon GPU with some 1024 shader processors, 16MB of Infinity Cache, and a narrow 64-bit memory bus. Another previous leak indicated that the total graphics power for the top-end Navi 24 model would max out at 50W, although that information was talking about the mobile version.