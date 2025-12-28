Leaker That Apple Sued Doubles Down With A Huge iPhone Foldable Leak
While the thinnest parts of iPhone Air are only 5.6 millimeters thick, keep in mind that the camera bump on that device substantially increases that number—in comparison, the purported iPhone Fold justifies its thickness by unfolding into a gorgeous 7.8-inch OLED screen, similar to the iPad Mini's 7.9-inch screen size. If real, it's a gorgeous-looking device, and if Apple actually achieves its rumored goal of removing the visible crease from the unfolded screen, it would mark a first for foldable smartphones.
The rumored price range for the iPhone Fold is between $2000 to $2500 USD, which would make it the most expensive iPhone ever. Considering the high cost of Android-based foldables compared to other phones, we suppose this makes sense, but that's a steep ask for even the most ardent Apple fan.
In any case, Prosser seems confident in his sources. Since he's previously been sued by Apple for leaking iOS 26 and has a long history of reputable Apple leaks, he's about as reliable an Apple leaker can get. The leaks of the iPhone 17e from earlier this month are also lent some legitimacy through South Korean news outlet The Elec, so Apple's got some non-foldable goodness on the way, too.
Are you interested in the iPhone Fold or (slightly) more affordable foldable smartphones? Do you hope this marks the beginning of truly crease-less foldables? Let us know in the comment section below.