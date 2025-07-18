CATEGORIES
Apple Slaps iOS 26 Leaker With Lawsuit Alleging Brazen Theft Of Trade Secrets

by Alan VelascoFriday, July 18, 2025, 03:30 PM EDT
apple sues jon prosser hero
YouTuber Jon Prosser rose to prominence after steadily delivering Apple leaks over the years. His biggest scoop came at the beginning of this year, where he published a video titled, “Here’s your very first look at iOS 19.” The video gave watchers a glimpse of what would ultimately be called iOS 26, including its new Liquid Glass design. It’s a piece of content that may come back to haunt Prosser, however, as The Verge has discovered that the company is now suing him.

There are some serious allegations of wrongdoing contained within the suit, including that Prosser worked with another person, Michael Ramacciotti, to gain unauthorized access to a phone running the unreleased operating system. Ramacciotti allegedly had knowledge of the passcode used to unlock a device that belonged to a friend and Apple engineer. Once he gained access, Ramacciotti held a video call that allowed Prosser to see it in action. His video is supposedly based on what he saw during the call.

apple sues jon prosser body
Mockup of "iOS 19 Camera app". Images, including above, by Jon Prosser.

In a post on X, Prosser shared that, “for the record: This is not how the situation played out on my end. Luckily have receipts for that.” He would add that he didn’t get his information by scheming to gain access to someone’s phone, and that he didn’t know how the information he received was obtained.

If the allegations are true, then it’s a disappointing turn in Prosser’s career. While he built his following mostly by releasing leaks of Apple’s upcoming products, he seemed to be trying to branch out with the “fpt. docs” series, which are documentaries that cover various aspects of the company’s history. They are well produced, informative videos that are worth watching. Although this is now at risk if Apple can prove what they are alleging in the suit.
