CATEGORIES
home News

Google Pixel 7a Makes A Cameo With Tensor G2 And A 6.1-Inch OLED Screen

by Tim SweezySunday, March 12, 2023, 12:48 PM EDT
hero google pixel 7
Leaked images of the upcoming Google Pixel 7a smartphone have emerged, as well as some of the specs it will presumably ship with. Google's Pixel 7a is expected to launch just before summer, 2023.

It is not unusual for images and expected specs to be leaked ahead of a smartphone release, especially when it comes to Google's Pixel lineup. So, it is no surprise that as the announcement of the Pixel 7a nears, more leaks would be emerging. This time around, leakster Gadgetsdata has posted a few tidbits of what he says can be expected, along with a few purported photos of the device itself.

pixel 7a gadgetsdata tweet

In the tweet, Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) shares three images of what he states as being the Pixel 7a. The backside of the phone shows the dual camera array, while the two front-facing images appear to show some of the phone's specs.

As for the leaked specs, they do seem to line up with what one would expect. The screen is said to be a 6.1-inch, FHD+ OLED with a 90Hz refresh rate, an improvement over the 60Hz panel that came with the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 7a will also come with the upgraded Google Tensor G2 processor that shipped with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, along with an unspecified amount of LPDDR5 RAM.

google pixel 7a
Image Credit: Gadgetsdata via Twitter

The backside of the phone looks much like the Pixel 7, with Google's camera bump that spans horizontally across the back of the device and a dual camera array. It is purported to include a 64MP Sony IMX797 and a 12MP Ultrawide camera. This would be a nice upgrade from the cameras found on the Pixel 6a.

Perhaps one of the more intriguing leaked specs is that it is said to also include 5W wireless charging, which both the 7 and 7 Pro include, but was missing from the Pixel 6a. Having a wireless charging experience, along with Google's 24+ hour battery life could be enough for some to upgrade.

One thing that is still a bit of a mystery is where the Pixel 7a will fall pricewise. If past pricing is any indicator, it should come with a starting price of about $450. This would place it $100 cheaper than the Pixel 7 and in line with the launch price of the Pixel 6a last year. If the leaks hold true, it could be a nice upgrade for those with an older Pixel phone and who don't need the larger screen and added bells and whistles of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
Tags:  smartphone, OLED, (nasdaq:goog), tensor, pixel 7a
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment