Latest Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U CPU Leak Shows Big Clock Speed Jump Over Ice Lake





When it comes to unreleased hardware, we can always count on Twitter benchmark sleuths to uncovers prototype hardware making the rounds. In this latest instance, Rogame has discovered additional references to an unreleased Tiger Lake-U processor due later this year.

For those that need a refresher course, Intel's Tiger Lake architecture will underpin its 11th generation processor families. While Intel's current 10th generation Ice Lake-U processors are built on 10nm process tech using Sunny Cove CPU cores, Tiger Lake-U will use 10nm+ process tech and feature Willow Cove CPU cores.

The specific processor in this latest leak -- which is likely the Core i7-1165G7 -- is showing a base clock of 2.8GHz, but its turbo clock isn't being reported properly at this point. We can also confirm that this is a 4-core/8-thread processor, and that is paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory.

[ TigerLake-U 2.8GHz ]



Genuine Intel(R) CPU 0000 @ 2.80GHz

4C/8T 2.8GHz base



Intel Corporation TigerLake U DDR4 SODIMM RVP pic.twitter.com/o2OVIlPJvw — _rogame (@_rogame) May 15, 2020

Although the turbo frequency is unknown, the base frequency at least tells us that we should see some pretty hefty performance gains going from Ice Lake-U to Tiger Lake-U. For instance, the Core i7-1065G7 has base clock of 1.3GHz and a turbo clock of 3.9GHz.

In fact, this Tiger Lake-U processor is clocked even higher than the Core i7-1068NG7, which is an exclusive 28W Ice Lake-U processor clocked at 2.3GHz/4.1GHz (base/boost) that's used in the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020). We'd imagine that this Tiger Lake-U part is also rated at 25W (given its base clock) and will likely surpass the 4.1GHz boost clock of its predecessor.

But this won’t even be the fastest Tiger Lake-U processor available; we’ve seen references to a Core i7-1185G7 with a base clock of 3GHz.





In addition to the expected CPU performance uplift, Tiger Lake-U processors will also get a significant increase in graphics performance. These will be the first processors to incorporate Gen 12 Xe graphics, and Intel is promising a "huge leap in graphics performance".

"In the middle of this year, we’ll debut our next-generation mobile processor, Tiger Lake," said Intel CEO Bob Swann last month. "Using our second-generation 10-nanometer process, Tiger Lake will deliver breakthrough performance, and our customers have more than 50 fantastic Tiger Lake-based notebook designs lined up for the holiday season.”

Intel’s Tiger Lake-U and Tiger Lake-H processors will be doing battle with AMD's 7nm Zen 2-based Ryzen 4000 family. AMD has garnered a lot of praise for overall performance (especially with multi-threaded benchmarks) while maintaining excellent power efficiency.