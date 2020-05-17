Latest Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U CPU Leak Shows Big Clock Speed Jump Over Ice Lake
For those that need a refresher course, Intel's Tiger Lake architecture will underpin its 11th generation processor families. While Intel's current 10th generation Ice Lake-U processors are built on 10nm process tech using Sunny Cove CPU cores, Tiger Lake-U will use 10nm+ process tech and feature Willow Cove CPU cores.
The specific processor in this latest leak -- which is likely the Core i7-1165G7 -- is showing a base clock of 2.8GHz, but its turbo clock isn't being reported properly at this point. We can also confirm that this is a 4-core/8-thread processor, and that is paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory.
[ TigerLake-U 2.8GHz ]— _rogame (@_rogame) May 15, 2020
Genuine Intel(R) CPU 0000 @ 2.80GHz
4C/8T 2.8GHz base
Intel Corporation TigerLake U DDR4 SODIMM RVP pic.twitter.com/o2OVIlPJvw
Although the turbo frequency is unknown, the base frequency at least tells us that we should see some pretty hefty performance gains going from Ice Lake-U to Tiger Lake-U. For instance, the Core i7-1065G7 has base clock of 1.3GHz and a turbo clock of 3.9GHz.
In fact, this Tiger Lake-U processor is clocked even higher than the Core i7-1068NG7, which is an exclusive 28W Ice Lake-U processor clocked at 2.3GHz/4.1GHz (base/boost) that's used in the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020). We'd imagine that this Tiger Lake-U part is also rated at 25W (given its base clock) and will likely surpass the 4.1GHz boost clock of its predecessor.
But this won’t even be the fastest Tiger Lake-U processor available; we’ve seen references to a Core i7-1185G7 with a base clock of 3GHz.
In addition to the expected CPU performance uplift, Tiger Lake-U processors will also get a significant increase in graphics performance. These will be the first processors to incorporate Gen 12 Xe graphics, and Intel is promising a "huge leap in graphics performance".
"In the middle of this year, we’ll debut our next-generation mobile processor, Tiger Lake," said Intel CEO Bob Swann last month. "Using our second-generation 10-nanometer process, Tiger Lake will deliver breakthrough performance, and our customers have more than 50 fantastic Tiger Lake-based notebook designs lined up for the holiday season.”
Intel’s Tiger Lake-U and Tiger Lake-H processors will be doing battle with AMD's 7nm Zen 2-based Ryzen 4000 family. AMD has garnered a lot of praise for overall performance (especially with multi-threaded benchmarks) while maintaining excellent power efficiency.