CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, April 15, 2020, 09:46 AM EDT

Intel's Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake-U CPU Leaks With 2.8GHz Base Clock

Intel Tiger Lake
April showers might bring May flowers, but what do April lakes bring? Lots of early looks at upcoming processors, that's what. There have been plenty of leaks this month already, and adding to the growing pool is a 3DMark database entry pointing to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 mobile processor based on the chip maker's Tiger Lake-U series.

Tiger Lake-U has not been released just yet, though Intel did sort of introduce the upcoming series at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.

Tiger Lake CES

"Tiger Lake is designed to bring Intel’s bold, people-led vision for mobile computing to life, with groundbreaking advances in every vector and experience that matters. With optimizations spanning the CPU, AI accelerators and discrete-level integrated graphics based on the new Intel Xe graphics architecture, Tiger Lake will deliver double-digit performance gains, massive AI performance improvements, a huge leap in graphics performance, and 4x the throughput of USB 3 with the new integrated Thunderbolt 4," Intel stated at the time.

Intel also revealed that its Tiger Lake parts are being built on an enhanced 10-nanometer manufacturing node, and will ship in systems sometime this year. While we wait, here's a look at the aforementioned benchmark appearance...

Intel Tiger Lake-U 3DMark Time Spy
Source: 3DMark via @_rogame

Once again, credit goes to Twitter user @_rogame, the benchmark database sleuth who dug up the entry. As identified by 3DMark, the 11th generation Core i7-1165G7 sports 4 cores and 8 threads with a 2.8GHz base clock, along with a very impressive 0W TDP! Just kidding—3DMark is obviously unable to identify the correct TDP, unless Intel discovered some new material with magical properties to replace silicon.

The Tiger Lake-U part posted an Overall score of 1,297, a Graphics score of 1,150, and a CPU score of 4,750. How do those scores compare with Intel's 10th generation Ice Lake parts, and AMD's Zen 2 mobile CPUs?

"Core to Core Tiger Lake is better. But if you see the whole package, 4800U (8C/16T) at 15W gets same iGPU score and 35 percent more CPU score," @_rogame says, adding that "Ice Lake is trash."

We don't agree with their Ice lake assessment, but hey, to each their own. Comparisons are tricky as well, because unless we perform the testing ourselves, we can't account for different variables that could push a platform in one direction or the other. That said, here's a Time Spy entry for the Core i7-1065G7, which in this particular benchmark run posted an Overall score of 919, a Graphics score of 806, and a CPU score of 4,529.

Based on previous leaks, Tiger Lake-U is poised to deliver strong single-threaded and multi-threaded performance. It will also feature Intel's Gen12 Xe graphics engine, so it will be interesting to see how these low power parts fare once they actually arrive.


Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), tiger lake-u, core i7-1165g7
Via:  3DMark via @_rogame (Twitter)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms