Laptops, Robot Vacs, SSDs And More Are Already On Sale For Early Black Friday Deals

by Lane BabuderSaturday, November 05, 2022, 02:51 PM EDT
We are still a few weeks away from Black Friday, but many manufacturers are blowing out inventory early. In anticipation of Black Friday some popular electronics and PC gear are already deeply discounted and we've compiled a list of some of the hottest deals for you here.

If you despise vacuuming or mopping, this 360 S8 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo (pictured at the top) unit may be for you. With one of these robot vacuums, you just press a button, put your feet up, and relax. As of this writing it's on a flash sale that's only going to last a few more hours, or until the supplies are depleted. It's currently 30% off, for savings of $150, which brings the price down to only $349.99.

Upgrading a PC with a fast SSD is one of the best ways to breath new life into a system and improve its responsiveness. One of the most notable brands in the space happens to be Samsung, and its mainstream PCIe Gen 4 NVMe drive, the Samsung SSD 980 Pro is currently on sale. The Samsung SSD 980 offers sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s, with 3,000MB/s writes. This $49.99 deal is great for a 500GB model, which is 33% off the usual price of $74.99.

This and light notebooks continue to be a popular option for users that want high-performance in an ultra-portable package. LG stepped up their game a few years ago and introduced the LG Gram and its latest model is on-sale. The 17" 2022 model of the LG gram is super lightweight at less than three pounds, and still has some amazing power within, that comes by way of an Intel 12th Gen Core i7-1260P processor and a 1TB NVMe SSD. The screen on the LG gram is particularly nice too. This device is on sale for 29% off of its usual $1,799.99, for a savings of $529.29, and a final cost of only $1,270.70.

Of course the deals definitely do not stop there, we have many more listed below...

