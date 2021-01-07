LG's 2021 Gram Laptop Family Roars With Tiger Lake CPUs And 19.5-Hour Battery





The LG Gram family laptops have long been among some of the thinnest and lightest on the market, and the entire family is getting redesigned for the new year. There are five models in this family: three traditional laptops, and two 2-in-1 convertibles.

Each of the machines are powered by Intel's 11th generation Tiger Lake Core processors with integrated 12th generation Iris Xe graphics. The Core processors can be paired with either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x memory, and there are two M.2 slots onboard to accommodate plenty of NVMe storage. In an interesting twist, all the new Gram laptops have 16:10 aspect ratio displays to give you more screen real estate for your daily workflow and ultra slim bezels along all four sides.





Looking at the actual family breakdown, we first some to the three laptops. Sitting at the top is the Gram 17 laptop (17Z90P), which has a 17-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) display, an 80WHr battery (good for up to 19.5 hours of runtime), and weighs in at 2.98 pounds. It is followed by the Gram 16 (16Z90P), which has a 16-inch WQXGA display, a slightly smaller 80WHr battery, and a chassis weight of 2.62 pounds. Finally, there's the Gram 14 (14Z90P) offering a 14-inch (1920x1200) display, a 72WHr battery, and a final weight of just 2.2 pounds.

Moving on to the convertibles, we have the Gram 16 2-in-1, which tips the scales at 3.26 pounds and features a 16-inch (2560x1600) display. The Gram 14 2-in-1 predictably features a 14-inch display (1920x1200) and weighs 2.76 pounds. Both convertibles feature touch displays covered with Gorilla Glass 6.





All the machines come with Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports, USB 3.2 ports, HDMI-out, and a microSD slot. In addition, they all come with a standard fingerprint reader and US Military Standard 810G Compliance. The convertibles include a standard Wacom-compatible stylus pen as well. You can click here for the full specs sheet on all 5 laptops.

“Synonymous with unprecedented portability and first-class performance, the LG gram brand continues to raise the bar for the ultra-slim laptop market,” said Jang Ik-hwan, SVP and head of the IT business unit for LG Electronics Business Solutions. “With sleeker, more refined designs and 16:10 aspect ratio displays while maintaining light weight, our latest LG gram lineup gives consumers the ability to enjoy better productivity and more immersive viewing experiences wherever they go.”

At this time, LG has not announced pricing or availability for its 2021 Gram family of laptops and convertibles.