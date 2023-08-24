LAPSUS$ Teen Hackers Found Guilty Of Audaciously Leaking GTA 6 Footage









Regarding this final breach, the court heard what was called one of the "most audacious" attacks headed by Arion Kurtaj, who was called a key member of LAPSUS$. Though he was deemed not fit to stand trial and give evidence, it was still heard that Kurtaj executed this attack while on bail in a hotel room after being re-arrested in March of 2022.





In short, he had posted a message to an internal Rockstar Slack chat claiming to be an attacker and further claimed that he had downloaded all Grand Theft Auto 6 data and would release it if Rockstar did not contact him. This was then followed by the release of 90 gameplay videos on a fan forum by Kurtaj under the username "TeaPotUberHacker."