Lamborghini Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Manifesto Supercar Concept
Unveiled by Lamborghini Design Director Mitja Borkert at the Sant'Agata Bolognese headquarters, the Manifesto definitely follows in the company's philosophy of radical purity and powerful presence. Unlike recent Lamborghini models that favored complex, fragmented surfaces, the Manifesto returns to a more minimal and sculptured look. Make no mistake, the mid-engine car is still a wedge-y Lamborghini through and through, but we definitely applaud the designers for shifting toward cleaner, more architectural lines.
Perhaps the Manifesto's most dramatic feature is the rear, where massive, sculpted fenders (which, side-on can be mistaken for a Countach) flow into an enormous, integrated carbon fiber diffuser, leaving the rear tires dramatically exposed. Don't worry, we're sure you'll be able to find aftermarket mudflaps for these on Amazon, but the F1 racecar look from the rear ain't half bad either.
The Manifesto shares the same, well, manifesto as the 2017 Terzo Millennio concept, which directly influenced production cars like the Revuelto and Temerario. Thus the new car takes on the role of the fresh reference point for future Lamborghini models, a design bible if you will, for the next generation of supercars.