Lamborghini Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Manifesto Supercar Concept





Celebrating the 20th anniversary of its in-house design center Centro Stile, Lamborghini has announced the aptly-named Manifesto concept. The hyper-aggressive non-production prototype pulls many cues from the past while pointing to the Italian motor company's vision of the near future.









The concept is a bright yellow (Giallo Crius in company parlance) roadster-style design study with Lamborghini's signature exaggerated proportions, but with an almost (gasp) Ferrari-like elegance. Signature Y-shaped light motifs are present at the front and rear, appearing subtly within the headlight signature and forming vertically-oriented brake lights. The rear deck features 12 vents, a clear homage hinting at a V12 heart, even though no mechanical specs were disclosed.





"Manifesto is fantasy and inspiration made tangible," Borkert stated. "It shows how we connect surfaces, how we create purism, how we project our DNA forward. It is not about an engine or technology, but about imagination—about keeping the Lamborghini dream alive."













Even though technical details for the Manifesto are scarce as this point, the prototype also gives us a look at how Lamborghini would embrace hybridization and new technologies while maintaining its core visual identity.