Lamborghini’s Temerario Breaks Loose With 10K RPM V8 Hybrid Beast Mode
Lamborghini has pulled the covers off its Huracan replacement. After an illustrious 10-year run, including the fantastic Evo and offroad-ready Sterrato iterations, the new Temerario is set to take the reigns with more power, more tech, and more design. Early leaks had fans worried that Lamborghini would be giving in to electrification for propulsion; in a way, the new "entry level" Lambo meets us in the middle by trading the previous naturally-aspirated V10 with a 4.0-liter V8 twin turbo hybrid that's assisted by triple electric motors.
Probably the high spot of the V8 is that it spins all the way through 10,000 rpm, making it the highest revving production V8 ever. This is made possible by building the motor with a flat-plane crankshaft and titanium con rods, resulting in lower rotating mass and inertia. By itself, the gas-burner contributes almost 790 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque to the mix, while the additional three electric motors—integrated within the V8 block, mind you—add a further 120 hp.
The electric motors are unique in that two donate their power in full EV mode, whereas the third serves as a torque filler of sorts to eliminate gaps where the V8 and turbo aren't at their optimum, such as between gearshifts and from turbo lag. Collectively, the e-motors draw power from a 3.8 kWh Li-on battery (located in the central tunnel for low COG and weight distribution) and is charged either by the V8 or when plugged into an external supply.
Hexagons is the operative word when looking at the design of the car, both inside and outside. Some, like the daytime running lights, the single rear-mounted exhaust, A/C vents, and instrument binnacle, are as obvious as they are properly integrated. Other hexagonal cues are a little more subtle, such as the rear deck aperture incorporating the spoiler, lights, and exhaust, or the side mirrors. According to Mitja Borkert, head of design at Lamborghini, hexagons was chosen partly because it was a popular design element from the Sixties, "so at the time of the Concorde airplane, you know, the mission to fly to the moon, when you look at architecture, it was very hexagonal."
The interior is roomier as well, although has gone with more refinement and tech than before. Besides the auditory overload of that wondrous V8, users get to stare at a large 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 8.4-inch central display, and a 9.1-inch front passenger info display. Drivers can also quickly access the five drive modes, launch control, and switch between the three hybrid modes—Recharge, Hybrid, Performance.
Prices aren't known just yet, but some are suggesting the car to knock against the $300,000 mark to start..