CATEGORIES
home News

Lamborghini’s Temerario Breaks Loose With 10K RPM V8 Hybrid Beast Mode

by Aaron LeongMonday, August 19, 2024, 10:10 AM EDT
hero lamborghini temerario
With Lamborghini naming its latest car Temerario—meaning rash or reckless—one would expect the Italian automaker's Huracan replacement to be absolutely and irresponsibly bonkers. And yes, in that vein, the Temerario satisfies with a hybridized V8 that revs beyond 10,000 rpm, and is paired with three electric motors making a stonking 900+ horsepower (combined) to all four wheels plus a design to match. 

Temerario side rear%20(2)

Lamborghini has pulled the covers off its Huracan replacement. After an illustrious 10-year run, including the fantastic Evo and offroad-ready Sterrato iterations, the new Temerario is set to take the reigns with more power, more tech, and more design. Early leaks had fans worried that Lamborghini would be giving in to electrification for propulsion; in a way, the new "entry level" Lambo meets us in the middle by trading the previous naturally-aspirated V10 with a 4.0-liter V8 twin turbo hybrid that's assisted by triple electric motors.

Probably the high spot of the V8 is that it spins all the way through 10,000 rpm, making it the highest revving production V8 ever. This is made possible by building the motor with a flat-plane crankshaft and titanium con rods, resulting in lower rotating mass and inertia. By itself, the gas-burner contributes almost 790 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque to the mix, while the additional three electric motors—integrated within the V8 block, mind you—add a further 120 hp. 

Temerario%20front

The electric motors are unique in that two donate their power in full EV mode, whereas the third serves as a torque filler of sorts to eliminate gaps where the V8 and turbo aren't at their optimum, such as between gearshifts and from turbo lag. Collectively, the e-motors draw power from a 3.8 kWh Li-on battery (located in the central tunnel for low COG and weight distribution) and is charged either by the V8 or when plugged into an external supply.

Hexagons is the operative word when looking at the design of the car, both inside and outside. Some, like the daytime running lights, the single rear-mounted exhaust, A/C vents, and instrument binnacle, are as obvious as they are properly integrated. Other hexagonal cues are a little more subtle, such as the rear deck aperture incorporating the spoiler, lights, and exhaust, or the side mirrors. According to Mitja Borkert, head of design at Lamborghini, hexagons was chosen partly because it was a popular design element from the Sixties, "so at the time of the Concorde airplane, you know, the mission to fly to the moon, when you look at architecture, it was very hexagonal."

lamborghini temerario interiors%20(2)

The interior is roomier as well, although has gone with more refinement and tech than before. Besides the auditory overload of that wondrous V8, users get to stare at a large 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 8.4-inch central display, and a 9.1-inch front passenger info display. Drivers can also quickly access the five drive modes, launch control, and switch between the three hybrid modes—Recharge, Hybrid, Performance.

Prices aren't known just yet, but some are suggesting the car to knock against the $300,000 mark to start..
Tags:  Automotive, Lamborghini, supercar, lamborghini temerario
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment