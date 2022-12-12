Intel’s Raja Koduri Says His Focus Is 225 Watt GPUs With One Power Connector





In an interview with Indian tech site Gadgets360, Koduri spoke rather candidly about Arc, its low-key launch in India, and where the brand is going in the future. We have to give props to Gadgets360 for asking some pretty good questions, and likewise, to his credit, Koduri was pretty game to answer them.





The GeForce RTX 4090 is absolutely massive, and equally power-thirsty.



Intel apparently won't be taking that track. Koduri says that his focus is "lower power" and complained that the high-end has "no limit right now." He has a point, and admits that halo SKUs are good for marketing, but then goes on to say that his priority is "getting that core audience, with one power connector. And that can get you up to 200-225W."





Intel's Arc A750 and A770 GPUs take two power connectors despite modest power use.



It's possible that the Arc A500-series GPUs that are expected to be released eventually might fall into that range, but Koduri could also be talking about the next generation of GPU hardware. We know precious little about Battlemage, the successor to Alchemist, but Koduri also says in the interview that his "top priority" is performance-per-watt.





The Radeon RX 7900 XTX isn't as fast as the RTX 4090, but it's still a $1000 GPU.

