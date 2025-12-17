JWST Sees Mysterious Exoplanet With Atmosphere That Breaks All Predictions





As it is, PSR J2322-2650b orbits really close to a pulsar, as in a mere one million miles away. Therefore it's no wonder that the planet is being literally stretched due to the pulsar’s immense pull on the Jupiter-mass world. How the planet itself came to be might remain a mystery, but at some point it lost its roundness, bulging into the ellipsoid shape reminiscent of a football or a lemon. To give you a better idea of how tight 2650b's orbit against its pulsar is: a single year on this planet lasts only 7.8 hours, meaning it completes three full orbits in the time it takes an average person to finish a workday.





Artist’s concept shows what the exoplanet PSR J2322-2650b, which orbits a pulsar, may look like. Because of its extremely tight orbit, the planet’s entire year is just 7.8 hours. Gravitational forces from the much heavier pulsar are pulling the Jupiter-mass world into this bizarre lemon shape. (Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Ralf Crawford [STScI])



2 and C 3 . There is no detectable water, no methane, and no carbon dioxide. In fact, the research team had never seen an atmosphere like this in their exoplanetary research. Generally, most gas giants are dominated by hydrogen and helium with traces of water and methane. However, JWST found something entirely different: 2650b’s atmosphere is thick with helium and molecular carbon, specifically Cand C. There is no detectable water, no methane, and no carbon dioxide. In fact, the research team had never seen an atmosphere like this in their exoplanetary research.





"Instead of finding the normal molecules we expect... we saw molecular carbon," explained Michael Zhang, the study's lead researcher from the University of Chicago. He noted that the planet’s composition seems to rule out every known formation mechanism in the book.